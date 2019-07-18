Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder and Request Form- Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/19 and AGM Circular

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代號：2199）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

19 July 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(Note)

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/2019 and AGM Circular ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.reginamiracleholdings.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEXnews website") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can u se the mailing label in the Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.reginamiracleholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited Hung Yau Lit (also known as YY Hung) Chairman Note: "Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications#. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse s ide. # "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a n otice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人:

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）- 年度業績報告 2018/2019 及股東週年大會通函（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司 的本次 公司 通訊 文件中 、英文 版本已 上載 於本 公司網 站 (www.reginamiracleholdings.com)及 香港聯 合交 易所 有限公 司 的披露 易 網站（「披露 易網站 」） (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎瀏覽 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M

樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.reginamiracleholdings.com或 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承董事會命

維 珍 妮 國 際 （ 控 股 ） 有 限 公 司

主席

洪游歷（又名洪游奕）

2 0 1 9 年 7 月 1 9 日

附註: 「非登記持有人」指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知希望收到公司

＃

通訊 的人士或公司。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用 ，

董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； 中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； 及 (f) 委 任 代 表 表 格 。

