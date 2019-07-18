Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder and Request Form- Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/19 and AGM Circular

07/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代號：2199

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

19 July 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(Note)

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/2019 and AGM Circular ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.reginamiracleholdings.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEXnews website") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can u se the mailing label in the Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.reginamiracleholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

Hung Yau Lit (also known as YY Hung)

Chairman

Note:

"Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System

(CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate

Communications#. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse s ide.

# "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and,

where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a n otice of meeting; (d) a

listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登 記持有 人:

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）- 年度業績報告 2018/2019 及股東週年大會通函（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司 的本次 公司 通訊 文件中 、英文 版本已 上載 於本 公司網 站 (www.reginamiracleholdings.com)及 香港聯 合交 易所 有限公 司 的披露 易 網站（「披露 易網站 」） (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎瀏覽 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 在 申 請 表 格 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 申 請 表 格 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M

樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 申 請 表 格 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.reginamiracleholdings.com或 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承董事會命

維 珍 妮 國 際 （ 控 股 ） 有 限 公 司

主席

洪游歷（又名洪游奕）

2 0 1 9 7 1 9

附註: 「非登記持有人」指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知希望收到公司

通訊 的人士或公司。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

  • 公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b)中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用 ，
  • 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及 (f)委 任 代 表 表 格 。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------REMH-19072019-1(0)

CCS6032REMH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To:

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

致：

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 2199)

（股份代號：2199

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive current and future Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人/我們希望日後以下列方式收取貴公司之本次 及將 來通訊文件# :

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取本次及將來所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

僅收取本次及將來所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all current and future Corporate Communications.

同時收取本次及將來所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s)

of shareholder(s)

in Block Letters

Contact telephone number

股東姓名（以正楷填寫）

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders. "Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出。 非登記持有人指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出 通知希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all current and future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上 述 指示 適用 於 現 在及 將來 發送 予 閣下 之 所有 公司 通訊 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之股份證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，另作安排或任何時候停止持 有本公司的股份為止。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Re quest Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外手寫 指示，本公司 將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the direct ors' report, its annual accounts t ogether with a copy of the audit ors ' report and, where applica bl e, its summar y financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applica bl e, summary interim report; (c) a noti ce of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a) 董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b)中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及
    (f)委 任 代 表 表 格 。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

19072019 1 0

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:34:03 UTC
About