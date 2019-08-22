Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular, Notice and Revised Proxy Form of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

08/22/2019
(Not e)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code/股份代號: 6099)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

August 23, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Supplemental Circular, Notice and Revised Proxy Form of 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmland the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKE X") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in the English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate s tamp. The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmlor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

招 商 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2019 年 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 補 充 通 函 、 通 告 及 經 修 訂 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 檔 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站（ www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html）及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司「( 香 港 交 易 所 」)披 露 易 網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎 瀏 覽。或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資

者 關 係 」 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本、或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本，請

閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站

  • www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html） 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk） 內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到

  1. 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件，股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求，我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

  • chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承 董 事 會 命

招 商 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 霍 達

董 事 長

2 0 1 9 8 2 3

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通 函；及 (f) 委任代表表格。

MERH-23082019-2(0)

CCS6309 MERH

Printing the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

招商證券股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 6099)

（股份代號：6099

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M 樓

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文/英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望 以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

To read the version of the Corporate Communication in electronic form published, in both English and Chinese languages on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, and receive printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on Company's website every time that the Company publishes a Corporate Communication in its website; OR

瀏覽公司網站發表之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件已在網上刊發之通知信函 Printed English copy ONLY; OR

僅收取英文印刷本；或

Printed Chinese copy ONLY; OR

僅收取中文印刷本；或

Both printed English and Chinese copies.

收取中、英文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填 妥所有資 料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯 名股東，則 本申 請表 格須 由 該名 於本 公 司股 東名 冊 上就 聯名 持 有 股份 其 姓 名 位列 首 位 的 股東 簽 署 ， 方為 有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本 表格作出超 過一 項選 擇、 或 未有 作出 選 擇、 或未 有 簽署 、或 在 其 他方 面 填 寫 不正 確 ， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you n otify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing
    (not less than 7 days) to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
    Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指 示適用於日 後寄 發予 本公 司 股東 之所 有 公司 通訊 ， 直至 閣 下 發 出合 理 時 間 (不少 於 7)的 書面 通 知 予 本公 司 H股 股 份過 戶 登 記 處香 港 中 央 證券 登 記 有 限公

司，地 址為香港灣 仔皇 后大 道東 183號 合 和中 心 17M樓 或以 電 郵發 送 至 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk另 作 選 擇 為止 。

5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by re asonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the H Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

股東有 權隨時發出 合理 時間 (不少 於 7)的 書面 通 知予 H股 股 份過 戶 登 記 處 (地址 如 上 )或 以電 郵 發 送 至 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求更改 有關公 司通訊的語 言版 本及 收取 方 式。

6. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存 疑，任何在 本申 請表 格上 的 額外 手寫 指 示， 本公 司 將不 予處 理 。

  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函； 及 (f) 委任代表表格。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣 下 寄 回 此 更 改 指 示 回 條 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope to return

this Change Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

香港 Hong Kong

23082019 2 0

