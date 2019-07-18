Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to Shareholder and Change Request Form- Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/19, AGM Circular and AGM Proxy Form

07/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code / 股份代號：2199

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

9

19 July 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Annual Report 2018/2019, AGM Circular and AGM Proxy Form ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at

  1. reginamiracleholdings.co mand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEXnews website") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form of the Current Corporate Communication in your selected language(s) is enclosed (if applicable).

If you would like to receive a printed form of the Current Corporate Communication in English language version only, or in Chinese language version only or in both English and Chinese language versions, or if you would like to change your choice of language (s) and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 1 7M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you can use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and do not need to affix a stamp on the envelope. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.reginamiracleholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of the Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar or by email to reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change your choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, notwithstanding any contrary instructions previously conveyed by you to the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

Hung Yau Lit (also known as YY Hung)

Chairman

Note: "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東:

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）-年度業績報告2018/2019、股東週年大會通函及股東週年大會委任表格（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.reginamiracleholdings.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 的 披 露 易 網 站 （「披露易網 站」） (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽，或 按安排附上本 次公司通訊文件之 印刷本（如適 用）。

如 閣下欲僅收取 本次公司通訊 之英文印刷本、或 僅收取中文印 刷本，或同時收取 英文及中文印 刷本，或更改收取 本公司日後公 司通訊之語

言版本及/或收取方式之 選擇，請 閣下填妥在本函 背面的變更申 請表，並在變更申 請表上簽名，然 後把變更申請表寄 回或親手交回 本公司之 香港證券登記處香 港中央證券登 記有限公司（「香港證券登 記處」），地址為香港灣仔 皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港

投寄，可使用變 更申請表內的 郵 寄標籤寄回，而 毋須在信封上 貼 上郵票；否則，請貼上適當 的郵 票。 閣下亦可 把已填妥之變 更 申請表的掃

描 副 本 電 郵 至 reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.reginamiracleholdings.com

或 披 露 易 網 站

www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下已選擇（或被視為 已同意 ）查閱公司通 訊之網上版本 但因任 何理由以致收取或 接 收本次公司 通訊上出現困難，只要

閣 下提出 要求，

本公司將儘快寄上 所要求的本次 公司通訊的印刷本 ，費用全免。

閣下可以隨時透過 香港證券登記 處以書面或透過電 郵至 reginamiracle.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知本公司，更改日 後收取本公司 通 訊之語言 版本及/或收取方式的選 擇，儘管 閣下早前曾向本 公司作出任何 其他指示。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請致 電香港證券 登記處 電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外 ）上午 9 時正 至下午 6 時正。

承董事會命

維 珍 妮 國 際 （ 控 股 ） 有 限 公 司

主席

洪游歷（又名洪游奕）

2 0 1 9 7 1 9

附註： 「公司通訊文件」包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、其年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，其中期摘要報告；(c)會 議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------REMH-19072019-1(0)

CCS6031REMH

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To: Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

致：

維珍妮國際（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 2199)

（股份代號：2199）

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

#

Part A I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both

#

languages or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.

#

甲 部 本人 ／我們已 收取本次公 司通訊 (定義見本 表格背面 )之英 文 /中 文印刷本或 已選擇 （或被視 為已選擇） 收取於公 司網站登 載的本次 公司通訊電 子本。

(Please mark ONLY ONE X of the following boxes 請從 下列 選 擇中 ，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空格 內 劃 上 「 X」 號 )

#

Part B

#

乙 部

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.

本人／我們現欲收取一份英文印刷本

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.

本人／我們現欲收取一份中文印刷本

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies .

本人／我們現欲收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

#

I/We would like to change the choice of language(s) and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

#

本人 ／我們現 欲更改以下 列方式收 取 貴公 司日後公 司通訊 之語言 版本及 /或收取 方式：

(Please mark ONLY ONE X of the following boxes 請從 下列 選 擇中 ，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空格 內 劃 上 「 X」 號 )

to read the Website version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Website Version ; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之所有公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊文件網上版本已刊發的通知信；

to receive only the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive only the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of shareholder(s)

in Block Letters

Contact telephone number

股東姓名（以正楷填寫）

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X) in Part A or Part B, with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本 回條甲部或乙部作 出 超過一項 選擇、 或未有 作出選 擇、或 未有 簽署 、或在 其他方 面填寫 不正確 ，則本 回條將 會 作廢。
  3. The above instruction in Part B will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    上述乙部之指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知予本公司之證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香 港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓另作選擇為止。
  4. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to any of the Corporate Communications for any reason, the Company will promptly send the printed version of such Corporate Communications to you according to your notice.
    閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收任何公司通訊出現困難，本公司將儘快根據 閣下的要求寄上有關文件的印刷版本。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Change Re quest Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本 更改指示回條上 的 額外手 寫指示 ，本公 司將不 予處理。
  • Corporate Communicati ons include but are n ot limited t o (a) the direct ors ' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the audit ors ' report and, where appli ca bl e, its summar y financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applica bl e, summary interim report; (c) a noti ce of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. .
    公 司 通 訊 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 、 其 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 財 務 摘 要 報 告 ； (b) 中 期 報 告 及 如 適 用 ， 其 中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市 文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ； 及 (f)委 任 代 表 表 格 。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

19072019 1 0

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:34:03 UTC
