Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification Letter to registered holder and Change Request Form

中遠海運發展股份有限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. *

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

（Stock Code／股份代號: 02866）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

5 August 2019

Dear registered holder,

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") - Notification of Publication of Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communicatio n are available on the Company's website at http://development.coscoshipping.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, and, if you have previously chosen to receive Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the arranged printed form of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to access the website version of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website. The Company's website is easy to access, which includes Traditional Chinese language version and English language version, and all Corporate Communications are timely available on the "Investor" section of our website. You may at any time choose either to receive, free of charge, Corporate Communications in printed form (either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions) or to review the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong S hare Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://development.coscoshipping.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please write or send email at csdc.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form according to your request.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8555 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to csdc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, By order of the Board of

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.

Yu Zhen

Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;

the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

The Company is a registered non-Hong Kong company as defined under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and it is registered under its Chinese name and under the English name "COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd."

各位登記持有人 :

中遠 海運發展 股份有限 公司 （「本公司 」）- 臨 時股東大 會通 函之 發佈通 知 （「本次公司通訊」）

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (http://development.coscoshipping.com)及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （「 聯 交 所 」） 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。此外，若 閣下曾 選擇以印刷本 方式收取公司通訊 ( 附 註 )， 謹亦根 據 閣下的選擇附 上本次公司通 訊之印刷本 。

為積極履行本公司 保護環境的社 會責任，本公司 鼓勵 閣下通 過 本 公司網站查閲公 司通訊。本 公 司網站使用方便，包括繁體中 文 及英文版本，所 有 公 司通訊均可在本公 司網站中「 投 資者關係」頁面 及時索取。 閣 下可隨時更改早前 曾向本公司作 出 的有關收取公司 通訊 的方式或 語言版本的選擇，將 其更改為免費以印 刷本方式收取 公司通訊（可選擇只收 取英文印刷 本、或只 收取中文印刷 本或同時收 取中、英 文印刷本 ）或僅 在網上閱 覽其電子版 本 。 如 閣下欲更改今 後所有公司通 訊之語言版本及 /或收取 方式，請 填妥及簽署在本函 背面的更改指 示 表格，並使用隨 附之郵寄標籤 寄回 本公司的 H 股

證券登記處，香港中央證券登記 有限公司（「 香港證券登記 處」）（ 如在香港投寄 ，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當郵票）。香港證 券登記 處的地址為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 更 改 指 示 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (http://development.coscoshipping.com) 或 香 港 聯 交 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如 閣下 欲收取本次公 司通訊之另 一印刷本，請 向本公司提出書 面要 求並送交到香港證 券登記處或電 郵至 csdc.ecom@computershare.com.hk，請註明 閣 下的姓名、地址及 要求。即使 閣下已選擇以網上 方式 查閲日後 的公司通訊（或被 視為已同意以 網上方式收取 ），但因任何 理由未 能閱覽載於網站的 本次公司通訊，本 公司將儘快根 據 閣下的要求寄 上有關文件的 印刷版本。

如 閣下對本函內 容有任何疑問 ，請致電本公司 電 話熱線(852) 2862 8555，辦公時間為星期一至五 （香港公眾假期除 外）早上 9時正至下午6時正，或 電郵至csdc.ecom@computershare.com.hk查詢。

承 董 事 會 命

中 遠 海 運 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司

公 司 秘 書

俞 震

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 5 日

附註： 「公司通訊」包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表 格。

本公司為一家根據香港法例第 622 章公司條例定義下的非香港公司並以其中文名稱和英文名稱「COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.」登記。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CSCH-05082019-1(0)