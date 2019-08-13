Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jolene Chen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Human Resources Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Corporation Asia

All Employee Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 14.855

29

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

29

- Price

GBP 14.855

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

- 1 -

Additional information

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Contact

Chris Worlock, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9049

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639

13 August 2019, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,

Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen and Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE

* For identification purposes

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
