Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification letter to non-registered holder and Request Form

中遠海運控股股份有限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

（Stock code／股份代號: 1919）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

24 August 2019

Dear non-registered holder(1),

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") - Notification of Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to read the website version of Corporate Communications(2) published on the Company's website. The Company's website is easy to access, which includes Traditional Chinese language version and English language version, and all Corporate Communications are timely available on our "Investor Relations" website.

If you want to receive a printed version of th e Current Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2809 8030 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to investor@coscoshipping.com.