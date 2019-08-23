Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification letter to non-registered holder and Request Form

Log in
中遠海運控股股份有限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock code股份代號: 1919

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

24 August 2019

Dear non-registered holder(1),

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") - Notification of Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to read the website version of Corporate Communications(2) published on the Company's website. The Company's website is easy to access, which includes Traditional Chinese language version and English language version, and all Corporate Communications are timely available on our "Investor Relations" website.

If you want to receive a printed version of th e Current Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2809 8030 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to investor@coscoshipping.com.

Notes:

*

Yours faithfully,

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

  1. "Non-registeredholder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement

System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disr egard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report, (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing

document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip. For identification purpose only

各位非登 記持有 人(1 )

中遠海運控股股份有限公司（「本公 司 」）-臨時股東大會通知之發佈 通知 （「 本次 公司通 訊文 件」）

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中、英文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (http://hold.coscoshipping.com)及香港聯合交易 所有限 公司（「聯交 所」）披 露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎瀏覽 。

為 積 極 履 行 本 公 司 保 護 環 境 的社 會 責 任 ， 本 公 司 鼓 勵 閣 下通 過 本 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊文 件 (2)。 本 公 司 網 站 使 用 方 便，包 括 中 文 繁體及英 文版本 ，所有 公司通 訊文件均 可在本 公司網 站中「 投資者關 係」頁 面 及時 索取。

如 閣下 欲收取 本次公 司通訊 文件之印 刷本， 請填妥 及簽署 在本函背 面的申 請表格 ，並使 用隨附之 郵寄標 籤寄回 本公司 之 H 股證券

登記處香 港 中 央證 券 登 記 有 限 公司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 香 港證 券 登 記處地址 為香港 灣仔皇 后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦 可於本 公司網 站 (http://hold.coscoshipping.com)或香港聯 交所披露 易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下 載。

如 閣下 對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請致 電本公 司電話 熱線 (852)2809 8030，辦公時間為星期 一 至五（香 港公眾 假期除 外）上 午 9時正 至下午6時正 ，或電 郵至investor@coscoshipping.com查詢。

中遠海運控股股份有限公司

謹啓

2 0 1 9 8 2 4

附註:

(1)

「非登記持有人」指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知希望收到公司

通訊的人士或公司。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

(2)

「公司通訊文件」包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報

告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)代表委任表格及(g)確認回條

*

僅供識別

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COCH-23082019-1(0)

CCS6368COCH_NRH

中遠海運控股股份有限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock code股份代號: 1919

Request Form 申請表格

To:

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (1) (the "Company")

致：

中遠海運控股股份有限公司

c/o

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

（「本公司」）

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港中央證券登記有限公司

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the current and future Corporate Communications(2) of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司之本 次及 將來 公司通訊文件(2)

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the current and future Corporate Communications. 同時收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Signature:

簽名

______________________________________

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

______________________________________

日期 ____________________________________

Notes

附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders. "Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出。 非登記持有人指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Comp any's H Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you h ave at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Co mpany.
    上述 指示適用於 將來發送予 閣下之所有公 司通訊 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之H股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另作安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份 為止。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Re quest Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外手寫 指 示，本公司 將不予處理。

(1) For identification purpose only

僅供識別

(2)

"Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual acc ounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable,

its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interi m report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a

proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

「公司通訊 文件」包括 但不 限於：(a)董事 會報 告、年 度財 務報表 連同 核數師 報告 及如適 用，財務摘 要報 告；(b)中 期報 告 及 如 適用，中 期 摘要 報 告；(c)會 議 通 告 ；

(d)上市文件 ； (e)通函 ； (f)委任代表表格及(g)確認回條

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

24082019 1 0

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
