Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification letter to non-registered holder and Request Form

08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT
中遠海運控股股份有限公司
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
（Stock code／股份代號:1919）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
24 August 2019
Dear non-registered holder(1),
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") - Notification of Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.
For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to read the website version of Corporate Communications(2) published on the Company's website. The Company's website is easy to access, which includes Traditional Chinese language version and English language version, and all Corporate Communications are timely available on our "Investor Relations" website.
If you want to receive a printed version of th e Current Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2809 8030 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to investor@coscoshipping.com.
Notes:
*
Yours faithfully,
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*
"Non-registeredholder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement
System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disr egard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
"Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report, (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing
document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip. For identification purpose only
Request Form 申請表格
To:
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (1) (the "Company")
致：
中遠海運控股股份有限公司
c/o
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經
（「本公司」）
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
香港中央證券登記有限公司
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive thecurrent and futureCorporate Communications(2)of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取本公司之本 次及 將來 公司通訊文件(2)：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive theprinted English versionof the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY;OR□ 僅收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive theprinted Chinese versionof the current and future Corporate Communications ONLY;OR□ 僅收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receiveboth printed English and Chinese versionsof the current and future Corporate Communications.□ 同時收取本次及將來公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Signature:
簽名
______________________________________
Contact telephone number:
Date:
聯絡電話號碼
______________________________________
日期 ____________________________________
Notes
附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
This letter is addressed to non-registered holders. "Non-registered holder" means such person or company who holds shares in the Company through The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出。「 非登記持有人」指持有的本公司股份乃是存放於中央結算及交收系統的，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司。
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Comp any's H Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you h ave at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Co mpany.
上述 指示適用於 將來發送予 閣下之所有公 司通訊 ， 直至 閣下通知本公司之H股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另作安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份 為止。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Re quest Form.
為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外手寫 指 示，本公司 將不予處理。
(1) For identification purpose only
僅供識別
(2)
"Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual acc ounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable,
its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interi m report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a
