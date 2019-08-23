Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification letter to registered holder and Change Request Form

中遠海運控股股份有限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

（Stock code／股份代號: 1919）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

24 August 2019

Dear registered holder,

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, Proxy Form & Reply Slip ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, and, if you have previously chosen to receive Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the arranged printed form of the Current Corporate Communications is enclosed.

For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to read the website version of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website. The Company's website is easy to access, which includes Traditional Chinese language version and English language version, and all Corporate Communication s are timely available on our "Investor Relations" website. You may at any time choose either to receive, free of charge, Corporate Communications in printed form (either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions) or to review the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Li mited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://hold.coscoshipping.comor the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please write or send email at investor@coscoshipping.comto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication s via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form according to your request.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2809 8030 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to investor@coscoshipping.com.

Yours faithfully,

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

Note: "Corporate Communications" include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form and (g) a reply slip.

For identification purpose only

各位登記 持有人 :

中遠海運控股股份有限公司（「本公司」）-臨時股東大會通知、代表委任表格及回條之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中、英文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (http://hold.coscoshipping.com)及香港聯合交易 所有限 公司（「聯交 所」）披 露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。此 外，若 閣下曾 選 擇以印刷 本方式 收取公 司通訊 文件 ( 附 註 )，謹 亦根據 閣下 的選 擇附上本

次公司通 訊文件 之印刷 本 。

為 積 極 履 行 本 公 司 保 護 環 境的社 會 責 任 ， 本 公 司 鼓 勵 閣 下通 過 本 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 公 司通 訊文 件 。 本 公 司 網 站 使 用 方便 ，包 括 中 文 繁 體 及 英 文 版 本 ， 所 有 公 司 通訊文 件 均 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 中 「 投資 者 關 係 」 頁 面 及 時 索 取。 閣 下 可 隨 時 更 改 早 前 曾 向本 公司 作 出 的 有 關 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 方 式或語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 將 其 更改 為免 費 以 印 刷 本 方 式 收 取 公司 通訊 文 件 （ 可 選 擇 只 收 取 英文 印刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 或 同 時 收 取中、 英 文 印 刷 本 ） 或 僅 在 網上 閱覽 其 電 子 版 本 。 如 閣 下欲 更改 今 後 所 有 公 司 通 訊 之 語言 版本 及 收 取 方

式，請填 妥及簽 署在本 函背面 的更改指 示回條 ，並使 用隨附 之郵 寄標 籤寄回 本公司 的 H 股 證券登記 處，香 港中央 證券登 記有限公 司 （「香 港證券 登記處 」）（如 在香 港投寄，毋須貼 上郵票；否則，請貼上適 當郵票 ）。香港證 券登 記處的地 址為香 港灣仔 皇后大 道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。更改指 示 回條亦可 於本公 司網站 (http://hold.coscoshipping.com)或香港聯交 所披露易 網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 印 刷 本 ， 請 向 本 公 司 提 出 書 面 要 求 並 送 交 到 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 或 電 郵 至 investor@coscoshipping.com，請註明 閣下 的姓名、地址及 要求。即使 閣 下已選 擇以網 上方式 收取日後 的公司 通訊文 件（或被 視為已

同意以網 上方式 收取 ），但因 任 何理由未 能閱覽 載於網 站的本 次公司通 訊文件，本公司 將儘快 根據 閣 下的要 求寄上 有關文 件的印刷 版本。

如 閣 下對 本 函內 容 有任 何 疑 問， 請 致 電 本 公司 電 話熱 線(852)2809 8030，辦公 時間 為 星期 一 至五 （ 香港 公 眾假 期 除外 ） 早 上 9時正 至下午6時正，或 電郵至investor@coscoshipping.com查詢。

中遠海運控股股份有限公司 謹啓

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 4 日

附註： 「公司通訊文件」包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通 告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格及(g)確認回條。

僅供識別

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------COCH-23082019-1(0)