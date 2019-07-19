Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1172)

（股份代號：1 1 7 2 ）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

22 July 2019

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website

We write to inform you that the following corporate communication of Magnus Concordia Group Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.mcgrouphk.com(the "Company's Website") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEx's Website"):

(1) 2019 Annual Report; (2) Circular date 22 July 2019, in relation to the proposals involving (i) re-election of retiring directors, (ii) grant of general mandate to issue shares, (iii) grant of general mandate to repurchase shares, and (iv) change of auditor; and (3) Form of Proxy (collectively, the "Current Corporate Communication")

You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the Company's Website or by browsing through the HKEx's Website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's Website or HKEx's Website; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by sending an email to magnusconcordia-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's Website or the HKEx's Website.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write (specifying your name, address and request) to the above address or by email to magnusconcordia-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive Company's all future Corporate Communication via the Company's Website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Magnus Concordia Group Limited

Li Qing

Director

Note: Corporate Communication includes (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

有 關 在 本 公 司 網 頁 刊 發 企 業 通 訊 之 通 知

本公司致函通知 閣下 太集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）下列企業通訊之中、英文本現已登載於本公司網頁www.mcgrouphk.com（「本公司網頁」）及 香港聯合交易所有限公司網頁www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網頁」）以供閱覽︰

(1) 二零一九年年報； (2) 日期為二零一九年七月二十二日之通函，內容有關涉及 (i) 重選退任董事， (ii) 授出發行股份之一般授權， (iii) 授出購回股 份之一般授權之建議及 (iv) 變更核數師；及 (3) 委派代表書（統稱「本期企業通訊」）

閣下可在本公司網頁或聯交所網頁閱覽本期企業通訊。

不論 閣下原先向本公司表明之選擇如何， 閣下可隨時選擇免費索閱企業通訊（附註）印刷本，或從本公司網頁或聯交所網頁閱覽本公司之企業通訊； 閣 下可只索閱或閱覽英文本或中文本，或同時索閱或閱覽中、英文本。 閣下如擬索閱本期企業通訊之印刷本，請填妥索閱表格（「索閱表格」），並使用 索閱表格末端之郵寄標籤（若在香港郵遞，毋須貼上郵票）寄往本公司在香港之股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓）以轉交本公司，或電郵至magnusconcordia-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。索閱表格亦可從本公司網頁或聯交所網頁下載。

日後 閣下如擬變更收取本公司企業通訊之語文印刷本或方式，請致函（註明 閣下之姓名、地址及要求）上述地址或電郵至magnusconcordia-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。即使 閣下曾選擇（或被視為已同意）通過本公司網頁收取本公司日後之所有企業通訊，惟因任何理由 閣下在收取或閱覽本期企業 通訊方面有任何困難，本公司將於 閣下提出要求後立即免費寄上本期企業通訊之印刷本。

閣下如對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（公眾假期除外）辦公時間（上午九時至下午五時三十分）致電本公司股份過戶登記處之熱線電話(852) 2980 1333查詢。

代表

融太 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 李 青

董事

謹啟

二零一九年七月二十二日

附註： 企業通訊包括(a)董事會報告書、年度賬目連同核數師報告書及（如屬適用）財務報告概要；(b)中期報告及（如屬適用）中期報告概要；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f)委派代表書。