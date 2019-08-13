Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and a Closely Associated Person

08/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Andy Maguire
Group Chief Operating Officer Initial Notification

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

13 August 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

and a Closely Associated Person ("CAP")

The following transactions took place on 09 August 2019:

  1. Andy Maguire transferred 17,000 HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares of US$0.50 to his spouse and CAP, Joanne Dawson, for nil consideration.
  2. Ian Stuart acquired 225,000 units of HSBC Bank plc autocallable notes linked to underlying indices at a price of £1 per unit.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-08-09

Ordinary

GB0005405286

Outside a trading

GBP - British

shares of

venue

Pound

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Transfer of Ordinary shares

£0

17,000

£0

to spouse/CAP

Aggregated

£0

17,000

£0

HSBC Bank plc MP6I5ZYZBEU3UXPYFY54
Ian Stuart
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Joanne Dawson
Closely associated person of Andy Maguire, Group Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Holdings plc
Initial Notification

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-08-09

Ordinary

GB0005405286

Outside a trading

GBP - British

shares of

venue

Pound

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Transfer of Ordinary shares

£0

17,000

£0

from spouse/PDMR

Aggregated

£0

17,000

£0

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-08-09

EIS 853

XS2041116695

Xtrakter (XCOR)

GBP - British

GBP 5Y

Pound

Decreasing

Phoenix

SPX UKX

SX5E 95%

to 75% 65%

8.30%

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£1

225,000

£225,000

Aggregated

£1

225,000

£225,000

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:26:04 UTC
