HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's official website for corporate communications

08/21/2019 | 05:43am EDT

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code股份代號: 1313)

22 August 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company,

Notification of publication of corporate communications

on the Company's official website for corporate communications

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communications") of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's official website for Corporate Communications Note at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/crcement/index.htm.

You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant document title mentioned above in the "Interim Reports" section of the Company's official website for Corporate Communications.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call our Share Registrar's investor services hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

ZHOU Longshan

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

敬啟者：

於本公司的公司通訊官方網站發佈公司通訊的通知

吾等現謹通知 閣下，華潤水泥控股有限公司（「本公司」）的二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的英文本及中 文本，現已登載於本公司的公司通訊 官方網站http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/crcement/index.htm

閣下可於本公司的公司通訊官方網站內的「中期報告」部份內點擊上述相關文件標題以閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證 券登記有限公司。本次公司通訊的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後發佈的 所有公司通訊的印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電本公司股份過戶登記處 的投資者服務熱線(852) 2980 1333

此 致

本公司證券的非登記持有人 台照

代表

華潤水泥控股有限公司

周龍山

主席

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十二日

附件

註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如 適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致： 華潤水泥控股有限公司（「本公司」）

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following current Corporate Communications (Note 1) and all future Corporate Communications of the Company (Note 2) :

本人吾等要求索取下列之本次公司通訊（註1及本公司日後發佈的所有公司通訊的印刷本（註2

(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box(es))

（請在適當空格內劃上「X 」號）

Interim Report 2019 二零一九年中期報告

Signature:

Date:

簽署

日期

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

姓名

（英文）

（中文）

(in BLOCK LETTERS)

（以大楷書寫）

Contact Telephone Number:

聯絡電話

Notes :

  1. Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where
    applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
    公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、 中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the current Corporate Communications, you have expressly indicated
    that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
    當 閣下填寫及寄回本申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後發佈的所有公司通訊的印刷本。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下）

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

Tricor Investor Services Limited

to return the Request Form to us.

卓佳證券登記有限公司

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Hong Kong 香港

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
