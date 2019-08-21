Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's official website for corporate communications

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code股份代號: 1313)

22 August 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company,

Notification of publication of corporate communications

on the Company's official website for corporate communications

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communications") of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's official website for Corporate Communications Note at http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/crcement/index.htm.

You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant document title mentioned above in the "Interim Reports" section of the Company's official website for Corporate Communications.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call our Share Registrar's investor services hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

ZHOU Longshan

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

敬啟者：

於本公司的公司通訊官方網站發佈公司通訊的通知

吾等現謹通知 閣下，華潤水泥控股有限公司（「本公司」）的二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的英文本及中 文本，現已登載於本公司的公司通訊註 官方網站http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/crcement/index.htm。

閣下可於本公司的公司通訊官方網站內的「中期報告」部份內點擊上述相關文件標題以閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證 券登記有限公司。本次公司通訊的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後發佈的 所有公司通訊的印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電本公司股份過戶登記處 的投資者服務熱線(852) 2980 1333。

此 致

本公司證券的非登記持有人 台照

代表

華潤水泥控股有限公司

周龍山

主席

謹啟

二零一九年八月二十二日

附件