Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - 2019 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
Hong Kong, 26 August 2019
Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
2019 Interim Results Presentation
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
August 27, 2019
In the first half of 2019, on the one hand, we pursued steady development in the new economic cycle, and delivered solid business results. On the other hand, we pressed ahead with Transformation 2.0 in a bid to enhance capabilities for long-term
growth.
Solid business performance
(unit: RMB yuan)
|
Group Gross
|
Group Net Profit
|
Group Asset under
|
Written Premiums
|
|
Management
|
207.809bn
|
16.183bn
|
1,873.028bn
|
+7.9%
|
+96.1%
|
+12.5%
|
Group EV
|
Group Total Number
|
Group Comprehensive
|
of Customers
|
Solvency Margin Ratio
|
|
365.116bn
|
133.52mn
|
296%
|
+8.6%
|
+7.10mn
|
Note: The group net profit is based on figures attributable to shareholders of the parent company.
