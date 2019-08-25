Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - 2019 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

0
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

2019 Interim Results Presentation

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

August 27, 2019

Disclaimer

  • These materials are for information purposes only and do not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe for securities of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") or any holding company or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of these materials shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
  • The information contained in these materials has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. The information and opinions contained in these materials are provided as of the date of the presentation, are subject to change without notice and will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect any developments, which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company nor any of its respective affiliates or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information contained or presented in these materials or otherwise arising in connection with these materials.
  • These materials contain statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs and expectations about the future as of the respective dates indicated herein. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and factors beyond the Company's control and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward- looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligations to update or otherwise revise these forward-looking statements for new information, events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates.

In the first half of 2019, on the one hand, we pursued steady development in the new economic cycle, and delivered solid business results. On the other hand, we pressed ahead with Transformation 2.0 in a bid to enhance capabilities for long-term

growth.

3

Solid business performance

(unit: RMB yuan)

Group Gross

Group Net Profit

Group Asset under

Written Premiums

Management

207.809bn

16.183bn

1,873.028bn

+7.9%

+96.1%

+12.5%

Group EV

Group Total Number

Group Comprehensive

of Customers

Solvency Margin Ratio

365.116bn

133.52mn

296%

+8.6%

+7.10mn

Note: The group net profit is based on figures attributable to shareholders of the parent company.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 387
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.39%51 244
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 240
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.30%26 851
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 986
NASDAQ22.75%16 060
