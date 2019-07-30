Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 敏捷控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 186) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) Please refer to the attached announcement (Form 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1): Annual Report for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2019) filed by Emerson Radio Corp., a 72. 4% owned subsidiary of Nimble Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), having its shares listed on the NYSE American of United States of America (formerly NYSE MKT of United States of America), on 29 July 2019. By order of the Board Nimble Holdings Company Limited Tan Bingzhao Chairman Hong Kong, 30 July 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Tan Bingzhao and Mr. Deng Xiangping; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Dr. Lin Jinying, Dr. Lu Zhenghua and Dr. Ye Hengqing.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-07731

EMERSON RADIO CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 22-3285224
(State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization) Identification Number)

35 Waterview Blvd., Suite 140, Parsippany, NJ 07054
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (973) 428-2000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share MSN NYSE American

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity of the registrant held by non-affiliates of the registrant at September 30, 2018 (computed by reference to the last reported sale price of the Common Stock on the NYSE American on such date): $10,317,373.

Number of Common Shares outstanding at June 26, 2019: 21,042,652

EXPLANATORY NOTE Unless the context otherwise requires, the term "the Company" and "Emerson," refers to Emerson Radio Corp. and its subsidiaries. This Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (the "Form 10-K/A") to the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 ("Fiscal 2019"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2019, is filed solely for the purpose of including information that was to be incorporated by reference from the Company's definitive proxy statement pursuant to Regulation 14A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company will not file its proxy statement for its annual meeting of stockholders within 120 days of its fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is therefore amending and restating in their entirety Items 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Part III of the Annual Report. In addition, pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) under the Exchange Act, the Company is amending Item 15 of Part IV of the Annual Report to update the exhibit list and to include certain currently dated certifications. Except as described above, no other amendments are being made to the Annual Report. This Form 10-K/A does not reflect events occurring after the filing of the Annual Report on June 26, 2019 or modify or update the disclosure contained in the Annual Report in any way other than as required to reflect the amendments discussed above and reflected below. 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS Item Page Part III ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 4 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance ............................................................................................. 4 11. Executive Compensation ................................................................................................................................................ 8 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters ....................... 10 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence ............................................................... 11 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services......................................................................................................................... 12 Part IV............................................................................................................................................................................................ 12 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules ........................................................................................................................ 12 Signatures ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 14 3

