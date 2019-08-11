Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/11/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Please refer to the attached announcement (the "Announcement") of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. which has been posted on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The posting of the Announcement on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.

By Order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • for identification purposes only

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳兆業集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

CANCELLATION OF REPURCHASED NOTES

(ISIN: XS1921289606; Common Code: 192128960)

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated July 24, 2019 and August 2, 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Offer. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The 2019 Notes repurchased pursuant to the Offer have been cancelled as of the date of this announcement.

After such cancellation, US$138,700,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2019 Notes remains outstanding.

This announcement, and all documents related to the Offer, can be found on the Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/kaisa

By Order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

August 10, 2019.

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Zhang Yizhao and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:04 UTC
