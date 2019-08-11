Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1638)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Kwok Ying Shing
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 11 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
佳兆業集團控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
CANCELLATION OF REPURCHASED NOTES
(ISIN: XS1921289606; Common Code: 192128960)
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated July 24, 2019 and August 2, 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Offer. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.
The 2019 Notes repurchased pursuant to the Offer have been cancelled as of the date of this announcement.
After such cancellation, US$138,700,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2019 Notes remains outstanding.
This announcement, and all documents related to the Offer, can be found on the Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/kaisa
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Kwok Ying Shing
Chairman and Executive Director
August 10, 2019.
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Zhang Yizhao and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.
