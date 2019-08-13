Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
08/13/2019 | 05:52am EDT
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.
山東黃金礦業股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1787)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Set out below is the Announcement on the Proposed Issuance of Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds published by Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn, for information purpose only.
By order of the Board
Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.
Li Guohong
Chairman
Jinan, the PRC, 13 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Peiyue, Mr. Li Tao and Mr. Tang Qi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Guohong, Mr. Wang Lijun and Ms. Wang Xiaoling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yongtao, Mr. Lu Bin and Ms. Hui Wing.
Stock Code: 600547
Stock Abbreviation: SD GOLD
Announcement No.:Lin2019-038
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF
ULTRA SHORT-TERM FINANCING BONDS
The Company and Directors as a whole warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement, and severally and jointly accept the responsibility in case there are false representations and misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement.
In order for Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to further broaden financing channels, reduce financing costs and promote the Company's sustainable and stable development, in accordance with the Administrative Measures for Debt Financing Instruments of Non-Financial Enterprises in the Interbank Bond Market released by the People's Bank of China and other relevant regulations, and pursuant to the twenty-second meeting of the fifth session of the board of directors (the "Board") held on 13 August 2019 which considered and approved the resolution regarding the Proposed Issuance of Ultra Short-term financing Bonds, the Company proposes to apply to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors for registration of the issuance of ultra short-term financing bonds in the amount of not more than RMB10 billion (the "Issuance").
I. PLAN FOR THE ISSUANCE
Size of issuance: Not more than RMB10 billion. The specific size of issuance shall be subject to the amount registered by the Company with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors;
Term of the ultra short-term financing bonds: The term shall be not more than 270 days. The specific term of issuance will be determined with reference to the capital needs of the Company and the market conditions;
Use of proceeds: Mainly for replenishing the working capital of the Company, repaying borrowings from financial institutions, repaying other liabilities including gold leasing and other purposes as recognized by the association for investors;
Target subscribers: Institutional investors in the interbank bond market of the
PRC (excluding those who are prohibited from subscribing under national laws and regulations);
Interest rate: To be determined based on market conditions of the interbank bond market at the time of issuance of each tranche and be finally determined according to the results from the bookkeeping records;
Date of issuance: To be issued within the validity period as specified in the Notice of Registration Acceptance issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors in due course in accordance with the actual capital needs and market interest rate;
Method of issuance: The Issuance will be made publicly to institutional investors in the interbank bond market of the PRC (excluding those who are prohibited from subscribing under national laws and regulations) in tranches by the lead underwriter by way of balance underwriting by underwriting agency;
Method of guarantee: No guarantee will be provided for the issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds;
Joint lead underwriters: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Bank of China Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., Hua Xia Bank Co., Ltd., China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd., Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd., Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., CSC Financial Co., Ltd., China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. and so on will compose an underwriting syndicate. For the issuance of each tranche, one or more underwriters will be chosen for underwriting the Issuance;
Validity period of the resolution: Upon consideration and approval of the issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds at the general meeting of the Company, the relevant resolution shall remain in force within the validity period of the registration of the ultra short-term financing bonds and while the ultra short-term financing bonds subsist.
II. PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH THE ISSUANCE
To better grasp the timing of the issuance of ultra short-term financing bonds and improve the financing efficiency, it is proposed at the general meeting to authorise the
Board to deal with the specific matters regarding the Issuance at its full discretion, including but not limited to:
Based on the needs of the Company and market conditions, to decide or adjust the specific plan for the actual issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds, including the size, term, interest rate and timing of issuance; to engage intermediaries; to execute and amend all necessary legal documents; to perform information disclosure obligations; apart from the matters subject to re-vote at the general meeting pursuant to the relevant laws, regulations and articles of association of the Company, to adjust the matters relating to the Issuance and subsisting of the ultra short-term financing bonds accordingly pursuant to the opinions of regulatory authorities, policy and market changes, etc., or determine whether to implement the issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds based on the actual situation; to handle all other matters relating to the abovementioned registration of the issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds. The above authorisation is valid from the date of resolution at the general meeting to the date on which the above authorised matters are completed.
INTERNAL APPROVAL PROCEDURES OF THE COMPANY PERFORMED FOR THE ISSUANCE
The Issuance has been considered and approved at the twenty-second meeting of the fifth session of the Board of the Company and is still subject to approval at the Company's 2019 fourth extraordinary general meeting. The issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds by the Company is subject to the approval by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and will be implemented after the acceptance of registration by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. The Company will disclose the issuance of the ultra short-term financing bonds in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in a timely manner.
