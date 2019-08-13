Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.

山東黃金礦業股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1787)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Set out below is the Announcement on the Proposed Issuance of Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds published by Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at www.sse.com.cn, for information purpose only.

By order of the Board

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.

Li Guohong

Chairman

Jinan, the PRC, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Peiyue, Mr. Li Tao and Mr. Tang Qi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Guohong, Mr. Wang Lijun and Ms. Wang Xiaoling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yongtao, Mr. Lu Bin and Ms. Hui Wing.