Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE 19TH SESSION OF THE EIGHTH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the announcement dated 26 August 2019 published by China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in relation to the resolutions of the 19th session of the eighth Board of Directors.

The above announcement is prepared in Chinese. If there is any discrepancy between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.