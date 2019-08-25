Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE 19TH SESSION OF THE EIGHTH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Log in
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE 19TH SESSION OF THE EIGHTH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the announcement dated 26 August 2019 published by China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in relation to the resolutions of the 19th session of the eighth Board of Directors.

The above announcement is prepared in Chinese. If there is any discrepancy between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. HE Qing; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. KONG Xiangqing, Ms. SUN Xiaoning, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. LI Qiqiang, Mr. CHEN Xuanmin and Mr. HUANG Dinan; and the Independent Non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Wei, Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth and Mr. GAO Shanwen.

  • Note: The appointment qualification of Mr. LI Qiqiang is subject to the approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

- 1 -

Stock Code: 601601

Stock Name: CPIC

Announcement Number: 2019-036

Important Notice

The board of directors and all directors of the Company warrant that there are no false representations and misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement, and severally and jointly accept liabilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

Announcement on the Resolutions

of the 19th Session of the Eighth Board of Directors

The 19th session of the eighth Board of Directors of the Company, with written notice served on 9 August 2019, was convened in Shanghai on 23 August 2019. The meeting was presided over by KONG Qingwei, the Chairman. 13 out of the 13 eligible Directors attended the meeting in person. Supervisors and certain members of the senior management of the Company sat in on the meeting. Convening of the meeting of the Board of Directors at which a quorum was present was in compliance with relevant requirements of the Company Law and the Articles of Association.

The following resolutions were considered and passed at the meeting:

  1. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Change in Interim Accounting Estimates of 2019 of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
    The Company, based on compliance with relevant provisions including the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on the Issuance of the Regulations on the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts and the Notice of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Proper Implementation of the Interpretation No. 2 of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises by the Insurance Industry, determines actuarial assumptions such as discount rate, mortality and morbidity, surrender rates, expense assumptions and policy dividend assumptions based on information currently available as at the balance sheet date when measuring the insurance contract liabilities and other policy-related liabilities.
    As at 30 June 2019, the Group used information currently available to determine the above assumptions and the impact of change in assumptions was charged to profit or loss. Such change in accounting estimates resulted in an increase in net insurance contract liabilities and other policy-related liabilities as at 30 June 2019 by approximately RMB3,816 million and a decrease in profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 by approximately RMB3,816 million.

- 2 -

Independent Directors of the Company expressed affirmative independent opinions on the Resolution.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

  1. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to the Full Version and Summary of the 2019 Interim Report (A Shares) of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
    For details of the full version and summary of the 2019 Interim Report (A Shares) of the Company, please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

  1. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to 2019 Interim Report (H Shares) of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

IV. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to the Announcement of the 2019 Preliminary Interim Results (H Shares) of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

  1. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to the 2019 Interim Solvency Report of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

VI. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Capital Increase by China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. to CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. and Material Related-party Transaction

The Company and other shareholders of CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. propose to make an aggregate capital increase of RMB1,000,000,000 at RMB1 per Share as per their respective shareholding ratios to CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd., including capital increase of RMB770,510,000 in cash.

Upon completion of the capital increase, registered capital of CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd. will be increased to RMB2,700,000,000; capital contribution of the Company will amount to RMB2,080,377,000, while shareholding ratio will remain unchanged.

- 3 -

The matter does not involve any related-party transaction under related regulatory rules of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

VII. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to External Donation Projects of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. for the Year 2019

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

VIII. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to the Appointment of Mr. QIAN Zhonghua as Chief Auditor and Officer Responsible for Auditing of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

It is agreed to appoint Mr. QIAN Zhonghua as Chief Auditor and Officer Responsible for Auditing of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., for a term of office till the expiry of the eighth Board of Directors. Appointment of Mr. QIAN Zhonghua as Officer Responsible for Auditing will take effect upon approval of his appointment qualification by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

For biographical details of Mr. QIAN Zhonghua, please refer to Appendix.

Independent Directors of the Company expressed affirmative independent opinions on the Resolution.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

IX. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Election of Mr. JIANG Xuping as the Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Mr. JIANG Xuping will take office upon approval of his appointment qualification as Director by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

- 4 -

  1. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Election of Mr. LI Qiqiang as the Member of the Strategic and Investment Decision-Making Committee of the Board of Directors of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Mr. LI Qiqiang will take office upon approval of his appointment qualification as Director by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

XI. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Off-office Audit Report of PAN Yanhong, Former CFO of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

XII. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to Off-office Audit Report of CHEN Wei, Former Chief Auditor and Officer Responsible for Auditing of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

XIII. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to In-office Audit Report of ZHANG Yuanhan, Chief Actuary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

XIV. Considered and Approved the Resolution in relation to the Development of the Measures for Controlling Money Laundering Related Risks of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

Voting result: 13 assenting votes, 0 dissenting vote, 0 abstained vote

Announcement is hereby given.

The Board of Directors

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

26 August 2019

- 5 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:05 UTC
