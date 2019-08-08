Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED
勝捷企業有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)
(SGX Stock Code: OU8)
(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND
CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)
INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY
The Board of Directors ("Board") of Centurion Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") wishes to announce the following:
-
Increase in Share Capital of a Subsidiary
Centurion Dormitories Sdn. Bhd. ("CDSB"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, WLC Management Services Sdn. Bhd. ("WMSSB"), through the subscription of an additional 99,800 ordinary shares in the share capital of WMSSB, at an issue price of RM1.00 per share, for a total cash consideration of RM99,800.00 ("Capital Increase").
Following the Capital Increase, CDSB now holds 100,000 ordinary shares fully paid up to RM100,000.00 in the share capital of WMSSB.
-
Change of Name of WMSSB
Subsequent to the Capital Increase, WMSSB has changed its name to "WLC Services Sdn. Bhd.".
The Capital Increase was funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above-mentioned transactions, save for their shareholdings (if any) in the Company.
