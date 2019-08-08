Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY

08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

勝捷企業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

(SGX Stock Code: OU8)

(SEHK Stock Code: 6090)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND

CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following pages for the document which has been published by Centurion Corporation Limited on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 8 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Centurion Corporation Limited

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Director; Mr. Han Seng Juan, Mr. Loh Kim Kang David and Mr. Wong Kok Hoe as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean and Ms. Tan Poh Hong as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purpose only

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGE OF NAME OF A SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Centurion Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") wishes to announce the following:

  1. Increase in Share Capital of a Subsidiary
    Centurion Dormitories Sdn. Bhd. ("CDSB"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, WLC Management Services Sdn. Bhd. ("WMSSB"), through the subscription of an additional 99,800 ordinary shares in the share capital of WMSSB, at an issue price of RM1.00 per share, for a total cash consideration of RM99,800.00 ("Capital Increase").
    Following the Capital Increase, CDSB now holds 100,000 ordinary shares fully paid up to RM100,000.00 in the share capital of WMSSB.
  2. Change of Name of WMSSB

Subsequent to the Capital Increase, WMSSB has changed its name to "WLC Services Sdn. Bhd.".

The Capital Increase was funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above-mentioned transactions, save for their shareholdings (if any) in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

8 August 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 309 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
