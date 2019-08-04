Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Overseas Regulatory Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

(This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited)

The following announcement is released by CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (a subsidiary of CITIC Limited) to Singapore Exchange Limited on 3 August 2019:-

Completion of Disposal of Investment in Associate Company - Century Water Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Chang Zhenming (Chairman), Mr Wang Jiong and Ms Li Qingping; the non-executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Song Kangle, Ms Yan Shuqin, Mr Liu Zhuyu, Mr Peng Yanxiang, Mr Liu Zhongyuan and Mr Yang Xiaoping; and the independent non-executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung, Dr Xu Jinwu, Mr Anthony Francis Neoh, Mr Shohei Harada and Mr Gregory Lynn Curl.

CITIC ENVIROTECH LTD

(Company Registration Number: 200306466G) ============================================================

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE COMPANY - CENTURY WATER SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. ____________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CITIC Envirotech Ltd ("Group" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Group has completed the disposal of its investment in associate company Century Water Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd ("Century Water") to Mr Liu Jun and Ms Wang Wanghua for a total consideration of SGD 1.84 million, being 20% of CEL's shareholding in Century Water.

The consideration was satisfied in cash and was arrived at based on the initial investment amount of S$1.73 million and a return of 10% per annum. Subsequent to the disposal, the Group will cease to have any interest in Century Water.

As each of the relative figures computed on the applicable bases as set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST is less than 5%, the disposal is a "Non-Discloseable Transaction" for the purpose of Chapter 10 of the SGX-ST's Listing Manual.

The above disposal is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has an interest, direct or indirect in the above transaction.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua Company Secretary

2 August 2019

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:05pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Stabilizing actions, end of stabilization per..
PU
10:05pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10:05pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - investigational new ..
PU
10:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the spin-off and listing of cimc ve..
PU
10:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PU
10:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the p..
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - update on the research a..
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim report 2019
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
07:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 322 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 256,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.07%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ19.71%16 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group