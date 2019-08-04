Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following announcement is released by CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (a subsidiary of CITIC Limited) to Singapore Exchange Limited on 3 August 2019:-

Completion of Disposal of Investment in Associate Company - Century Water Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

CITIC ENVIROTECH LTD

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE COMPANY - CENTURY WATER SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. ____________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CITIC Envirotech Ltd ("Group" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Group has completed the disposal of its investment in associate company Century Water Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd ("Century Water") to Mr Liu Jun and Ms Wang Wanghua for a total consideration of SGD 1.84 million, being 20% of CEL's shareholding in Century Water.

The consideration was satisfied in cash and was arrived at based on the initial investment amount of S$1.73 million and a return of 10% per annum. Subsequent to the disposal, the Group will cease to have any interest in Century Water.

As each of the relative figures computed on the applicable bases as set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST is less than 5%, the disposal is a "Non-Discloseable Transaction" for the purpose of Chapter 10 of the SGX-ST's Listing Manual.

The above disposal is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has an interest, direct or indirect in the above transaction.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua Company Secretary

2 August 2019