Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

JINSHANG BANK CO., LTD.*

晉商銀行股份有限公司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2558)

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF

THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS

AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Bank announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on August 9, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 110,650,000 H Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing approximately 12.87% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to, among other things, cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Bank at HK$3.82 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.