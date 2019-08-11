Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
08/11/2019 | 08:16pm EDT
Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated Friday, June 28, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank").
This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Bank.
This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The H Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U. S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The Bank has not intended and does not intend to make any public offer of securities in the United States. No registration has been or will be made under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
JINSHANG BANK CO., LTD.*
晉商銀行股份有限公司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2558)
PARTIAL EXERCISE OF
THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS
AND
END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Bank announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on August 9, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 110,650,000 H Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing approximately 12.87% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to, among other things, cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be issued and allotted by the Bank at HK$3.82 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per H Share under the Global Offering.
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
The Bank further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on August 10, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by CCB International Capital Limited, as the stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:
the over-allocation of an aggregate of 129,000,000 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
successive purchases of an aggregate of 18,350,000 H Shares at the price of HK$3.82 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period. The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager on the market during the stabilization period was on August 9, 2019 at the price of HK$3.82 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%); and
the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on August 9, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 110,650,000 H Shares, representing approximately 12.87% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per H Share, to facilitate the delivery to the cornerstone investors which have agreed to a delayed delivery of H Shares subscribed by them under their respective cornerstone investment agreements.
Approval of Listing
Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in such Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on August 14, 2019.
Share Capital upon the Completion of the Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option
The shareholding structure of the Bank immediately before and immediately after the completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:
Immediately before the
Immediately after the
partial exercise of the
partial exercise of the
Over-allotment Option
Over-allotment Option
Approximate
Approximate
percentage of
percentage of
Number of
the Bank's issued
Number of
the Bank's issued
Shares
share capital
Shares
share capital
Domestic Shares
4,868,000,000
84.99%
4,868,000,000
83.38%
H Shares issued pursuant to the
Global Offering
860,000,000
15.01%
970,650,000
16.62%
Total
5,728,000,000
100.0%
5,838,650,000
100.0%
Use of Proceeds
The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$422.65 million to be received by the Bank from the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by the Bank for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus. Accordingly, such Over-allotment Shares are subject to a lock-up of six months from the Listing Date pursuant to the terms of the relevant cornerstone investment agreements as disclosed in the Prospectus.
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Bank has applied for, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver from strict compliance with the minimum public float requirement under Rule 8.08(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, pursuant to which the minimum public float of the Bank shall be the higher of:
15.01% of the total issued share capital of the Bank; or
such percentage of H Shares of the total issued share capital of the Bank to be held by the public after the exercise of the Over-allotment Option.
Immediately after the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares, the number of H Shares in public hands represents not less than 16.62% of the total issued share capital of the Bank which satisfies the minimum percentage prescribed in the conditions imposed in the waiver granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd.*
Yan Junsheng
Chairman
Taiyuan, August 12, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. Yan Junsheng, Mr. Tang Yiping, Mr. Wang Peiming and Mr. Rong Changqing as executive Directors; Mr. Li Shishan, Mr. Xiang Lijun, Mr. Liu Chenhang, Mr. Li Yang and Mr. Wang Jianjun as non-executive Directors; Mr. Jin Haiteng, Mr. Sun Shihu, Mr. Wang Liyan, Mr. Duan Qingshan, Mr. Sai Zhiyi and Mr. Ye Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.
We are not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 00:15:10 UTC