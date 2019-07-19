Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

On 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent pursuant to which the Placing Agent has conditionally agreed, as agent of the Company, to procure on a best effort basis to not less than six Placees who and whose ultimate beneficial owners shall be Independent Third Parties to subscribe for up to 662,539,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$0.120 per Placing Share.

The maximum of 662,539,000 Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 20.00% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of all the Placing Shares. The Placing Price of HK$0.120 per Placing Share represents (i) a discount of approximately 20% to the closing price of HK$0.150 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; and