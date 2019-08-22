Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

控 股 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 7 August 2019 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 12 August 2019 (the ''Supplemental Announcement'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') in respect of the Subscription.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement and the Supplemental Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that the conditions of the Subscription have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 21 August 2019. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, 540,000,000 Subscription Shares, representing approximately 14.858% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription Shares, have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.125 per Subscription Share.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$67,500,000. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, are approximately HK$67,300,000. Details of the use of the proceeds are set out in the Supplemental Announcement.

- 1 -

CHANGE OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structures as at (i) the date of the Announcement, (ii) immediately after the completion of the Subscription and (iii) upon completion of the Subscription and full conversion of the convertible notes issued on 17 July 2019 into conversion shares (assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure) are as follows:

Shareholding upon

completion of the

Subscription and full

conversion of the

Shareholding immediately

convertible notes issued

Shareholding as at the date

upon completion

on 17 July 2019

of the Announcement

of the Subscription

into conversion shares

Approximately

Approximately

Approximately

Number of

% of Shares

Number of

% of Shares

Number of

% of Shares

shares held

in issue

shares held

in issue

shares held

in issue

Mr. Lin Caihuo

928,284,839

29.998%

928,284,839

25.541%

928,284,839

21.906%

Oriental Gold Honour Joy

International Holdings

Limited

892,768,273

28.850%

892,768,273

24.563%

892,768,273

21.068%

The Subscriber

0

0%

540,000,000

14.858%

540,000,000

12.743%

Win Win International

Strategic Investment

Funds SPC

0

0%

0

0%

603,004,929

14.230%

Other public Shareholders

1,273,464,296

41.152%

1,273,464,296

35.038%

1,273,464,296

30.053%

Total

3,094,517,408

100%

3,634,517,408

100%

4,237,522,337

100%

As disclosed in the above shareholding table, immediately after completion of the Subscription, a minimum of 25% of the issued share capital of the Company is in public hands.

By Order of the Board

Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited

Yuan Hongbing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Caihuo (Chairman), Mr. Chen Jinle and Mr. Yuan Hongbing, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Shoulei, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yang, Mr. Xu Changyin and Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:12:05 UTC
