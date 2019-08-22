Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT
0
08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
YUHUA ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
裕 華 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2728)
PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement dated 7 August 2019 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 12 August 2019 (the ''Supplemental Announcement'') of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') in respect of the Subscription.
Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement and the Supplemental Announcement.
COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION
The Board is pleased to announce that the conditions of the Subscription have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 21 August 2019. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, 540,000,000 Subscription Shares, representing approximately 14.858% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription Shares, have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.125 per Subscription Share.
The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$67,500,000. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, are approximately HK$67,300,000. Details of the use of the proceeds are set out in the Supplemental Announcement.
CHANGE OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The shareholding structures as at (i) the date of the Announcement, (ii) immediately after the completion of the Subscription and (iii) upon completion of the Subscription and full conversion of the convertible notes issued on 17 July 2019 into conversion shares (assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure) are as follows:
Shareholding upon
completion of the
Subscription and full
conversion of the
Shareholding immediately
convertible notes issued
Shareholding as at the date
upon completion
on 17 July 2019
of the Announcement
of the Subscription
into conversion shares
Approximately
Approximately
Approximately
Number of
% of Shares
Number of
% of Shares
Number of
% of Shares
shares held
in issue
shares held
in issue
shares held
in issue
Mr. Lin Caihuo
928,284,839
29.998%
928,284,839
25.541%
928,284,839
21.906%
Oriental Gold Honour Joy
International Holdings
Limited
892,768,273
28.850%
892,768,273
24.563%
892,768,273
21.068%
The Subscriber
0
0%
540,000,000
14.858%
540,000,000
12.743%
Win Win International
Strategic Investment
Funds SPC
0
0%
0
0%
603,004,929
14.230%
Other public Shareholders
1,273,464,296
41.152%
1,273,464,296
35.038%
1,273,464,296
30.053%
Total
3,094,517,408
100%
3,634,517,408
100%
4,237,522,337
100%
As disclosed in the above shareholding table, immediately after completion of the Subscription, a minimum of 25% of the issued share capital of the Company is in public hands.
By Order of the Board
Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited
Yuan Hongbing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 22 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Caihuo (Chairman), Mr. Chen Jinle and Mr. Yuan Hongbing, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Shoulei, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yang, Mr. Xu Changyin and Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin.
