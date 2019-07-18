Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HI SUN TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) LIMITED

高 陽 科 技（中 國）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 818)

POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the SGM was held on 18 July 2019. The resolution was approved by the Shareholders voting by way of poll. Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll voting at the SGM. The poll result in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM was as follows:

Number of Votes

ORDINARY RESOLUTION#

(Approximate %)

For

Against

To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the Subscription

868,327,574

0

Agreement and the agreements, arrangement and

(100%)

(0%)

transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the grant of

the Put Option by VBill (Cayman) to the Investor and the

exercise of the Put Option by the Investor as contemplated

under the Shareholders' Agreement.

  • The full text of the resolution is set out in the SGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed resolution, the proposed resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

  • For identification purpose only

1

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 2,776,833,835. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder had a material interest in the Subscription Agreement, the Shareholders' Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 2,776,833,835. There were no Shares the holders of which were entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and none of the Shareholders had stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

By order of the Board

HI SUN TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) LIMITED

Li Wenjin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of five executive Directors, namely Cheung Yuk Fung, Kui Man Chun, Xu Wensheng, Li Wenjin and Xu Changjun; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Tam Chun Fai, Chang Kai-Tzung, Richard and Leung Wai Man, Roger.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:50aBERMUDA SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER : Change of address
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of (i) executive director; (ii) chief ..
PU
07:50aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE IN CONNECTION : 00 p.m. or at the adjournment thereof
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Sustainability Report 2018
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement new project acquisitio..
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) proposed general mandates to issue and re..
PU
07:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of principal registrar
PU
07:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - share purchase pursu..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 344 M
EBIT 2019 12 214 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 33,0x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 301,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 945
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%0
NASDAQ26.63%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%0
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About