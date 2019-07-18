Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HI SUN TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) LIMITED

高 陽 科 技（中 國）有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 818)

POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the SGM was held on 18 July 2019. The resolution was approved by the Shareholders voting by way of poll. Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll voting at the SGM. The poll result in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM was as follows:

Number of Votes ORDINARY RESOLUTION# (Approximate %) For Against To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the Subscription 868,327,574 0 Agreement and the agreements, arrangement and (100%) (0%) transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the grant of the Put Option by VBill (Cayman) to the Investor and the exercise of the Put Option by the Investor as contemplated under the Shareholders' Agreement.

The full text of the resolution is set out in the SGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed resolution, the proposed resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.



