Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HI SUN TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) LIMITED
高 陽 科 技（中 國）有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 818)
POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the SGM was held on 18 July 2019. The resolution was approved by the Shareholders voting by way of poll. Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll voting at the SGM. The poll result in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM was as follows:
|
|
Number of Votes
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTION#
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the Subscription
|
868,327,574
|
0
|
Agreement and the agreements, arrangement and
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the grant of
|
|
|
the Put Option by VBill (Cayman) to the Investor and the
|
|
|
exercise of the Put Option by the Investor as contemplated
|
|
|
under the Shareholders' Agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
-
The full text of the resolution is set out in the SGM Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed resolution, the proposed resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
-
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 2,776,833,835. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder had a material interest in the Subscription Agreement, the Shareholders' Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 2,776,833,835. There were no Shares the holders of which were entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and none of the Shareholders had stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.
By order of the Board
HI SUN TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) LIMITED
Li Wenjin
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of five executive Directors, namely Cheung Yuk Fung, Kui Man Chun, Xu Wensheng, Li Wenjin and Xu Changjun; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Tam Chun Fai, Chang Kai-Tzung, Richard and Leung Wai Man, Roger.
