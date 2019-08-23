Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

|
-
to approve and confirm the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares to the Subscriber; and
-
to authorise any one or more directors of the Company to do all such acts and things as they consider necessary and to sign and execute all such documents, and to take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the Subscription
A g r e e m e n t a n d c o m p l e t i n g t h e transactions contemplated thereby.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote taking at the EGM.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 1,399,789,122 shares. As disclosed in the Circular, the Subscriber is a company controlled by Mr. Zhou Hongyi ("Mr. Zhou"), a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou and his associates are interested in 20,502,000 shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM are required and have abstained from voting at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of shares held by Independent Shareholders entitled to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM was 1,379,287,122. Save as disclosed above, no other shareholder was required to abstain from voting and there were no restriction on any Shareholders to cast votes on the above resolution at the EGM in respect of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Tang Xuebin, Mr. Dong Dong and Mr. Huang Wei as Executive Directors; Mr. Pan Jun and Mr. Zhou Hongyi as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. Tam Chun Hung, Anthony, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Xu Xinmin as Independent Non-executive Directors.