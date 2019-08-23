Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

08/23/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

POLL RESULTS FOR THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 8 August 2019 in relation to the Connected Transaction. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as used in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 23 August 2019, the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Resolution

No. of Votes (%)

Total number

For

Against

of votes

1

(a)

t o

a p p r o v e , c o n f i r m a n d r a t i f y

905,327,896

145,000

905,472,896

t h e

s u b s c r i p t i o n a g r e e m e n t ( t h e

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

"Subscription Agreement") dated 19

July 2019 entered into between Qifei

International Development Co., Limited

(the "Subscriber") and the Company,

pursuant to which the Subscriber

agreed to subscribe 22,956,000 new

ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each (the

"Subscription Shares") in the share

capital of the Company at HK$5.22 per

Share;

1

Resolution

No. of Votes (%)

Total number

For

Against

of votes

  1. to approve and confirm the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares to the Subscriber; and
  2. to authorise any one or more directors of the Company to do all such acts and things as they consider necessary and to sign and execute all such documents, and to take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the Subscription

A g r e e m e n t a n d c o m p l e t i n g t h e transactions contemplated thereby.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote taking at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 1,399,789,122 shares. As disclosed in the Circular, the Subscriber is a company controlled by Mr. Zhou Hongyi ("Mr. Zhou"), a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou and his associates are interested in 20,502,000 shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM are required and have abstained from voting at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of shares held by Independent Shareholders entitled to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM was 1,379,287,122. Save as disclosed above, no other shareholder was required to abstain from voting and there were no restriction on any Shareholders to cast votes on the above resolution at the EGM in respect of the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

By order of the Board

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited

TANG Xuebin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Tang Xuebin, Mr. Dong Dong and Mr. Huang Wei as Executive Directors; Mr. Pan Jun and Mr. Zhou Hongyi as Non-executive Directors; and Mr. Tam Chun Hung, Anthony, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Xu Xinmin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:22:05 UTC
