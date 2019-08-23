Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

POLL RESULTS FOR THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 8 August 2019 in relation to the Connected Transaction. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as used in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 23 August 2019, the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows: