Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019

08/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL
HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 286)
POLL RESULTS FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice dated 26 July 2019 were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll on 28 August 2019.
Reference is made to the circular of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of special general meeting of the Company dated 26 July 2019 (the ''SGM Notice''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 28 August 2019, all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice were duly passed without amendments by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The poll results in respect of the resolutions put to vote at the SGM are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)
Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)
For
Against
Total
1.
''THAT:
1,059,242,033
0
1,059,242,033
(a)
the equity
transfer agreement dated 24 January 2019 (as amended and
(100%)
(0%)
(100%)
supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 23 July 2019) entered
into by 廣東同佳健康產業集團有限公司 (Guangdong Common Splendor
Health Industry Company Limited*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Company, as purchaser, Ms. Zhu Yufei (''Vendor A''), 成都鵬益企業管
理有限公司 (Chengdu Pengyi Enterprise Management Company Limited*),
深圳市陶潤管理諮詢合夥企業(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City Taorun Management
心(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City Chuangfuboda Investment Centre (Limited
Partnership)*), 深圳市三好泰富資本投資合夥企業(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City
Sanhaotaifu Capital Investment Partnership) (Limited Partnership)*) as vendors
(''Vendors'') and the Company as the guarantor in relation to the sale and
purchase of 88.5184% of the issued share capital of 深圳愛帝宮母嬰健康管理
股份有限公司 (Shenzhen Aidigong Maternity Health Management Co., Ltd.*)
at the aggregate maximum consideration of RMB888,000,000 (the''Equity
Transfer Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are
hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects; and
Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)
Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)
For
Against
Total
(b)
each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all
such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and
take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider
necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect
to or in connection with the Equity Transfer Agreement and any of the
transactions contemplated thereunder.''
2.
''THAT:
1,059,242,033
0
1,059,242,033
(a)
the subscription agreement dated 25 January 2019 entered into by the
(100%)
(0%)
(100%)
Company as issuer and Vendor A and Vendor D as subscribers in relation
to the issue and subscription of up to 222,006,334 and 42,093,632 new
ordinary shares of the Company (the ''First Subscription Shares'') at a
price of HK$0.7 per First Subscription Share (the ''First Subscription
Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are
hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects;
(b)
subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the First Subscription
Agreement and conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the board
of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company be and is hereby authorised to
allot and issue the First Subscription Shares under a specific mandate in
accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the First
Subscription Agreement; and
(c)
each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all
such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and
take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider
necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect
to or in connection with the First Subscription Agreement and any of the
transactions contemplated thereunder.''
3.
''THAT:
1,058,202,533
1,039,500
1,059,242,033
(a)
the subscription agreement dated 28 May 2019 entered into by the
(99.9%)
(0.1%)
(100.0%)
Company as issuer and Suntek Global Growth Fund SPC as subscriber in
relation to the issue and subscription of an aggregate of 500,000,000 new
ordinary shares of the Company (the ''Second Subscription Shares'') at a
price of HK$0.4 per Second Subscription Share (the ''Second
Subscription Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder
be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects;
(b)
subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the Second Subscription
Agreement and conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the
Board of the Company be and is hereby authorised to allot and issue the
Second Subscription Shares under a specific mandate in accordance with
and subject to the terms and conditions of the Second Subscription
Agreement; and
(c)
each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all
such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and
take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider
necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect
to or in connection with the Second Subscription Agreement and any of
the transactions contemplated thereunder.''
Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)
Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)
For
Against
Total
4.
''THAT:
1,058,202,533
1,039,500
1,059,242,033
(a)
the placing agreement dated 28 May 2019 (as amended and supplemented
(99.9%)
(0.1%)
(100.0%)
by a side letter dated 17 June 2019) entered into by the Company as
issuer and Kingston Securities Limited as placing agent in relation to the
proposed placing of up to the maximum of 750,000,000 new ordinary
shares of the Company (the ''Placing Shares'') at the placing price of
HK$0.4 per Placing Share (the ''Placing Agreement'') and the
transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved,
confirmed and ratified in all respects;
(b)
subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the Placing Agreement and
conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the Board of the
Company be and is hereby authorised to allot and issue the Placing Shares
under a specific mandate in accordance with and subject to the terms and
conditions of the Placing Agreement; and
(c)
each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all
such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and
take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider
necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect
to or in connection with the Placing Agreement and any of the
transactions contemplated thereunder.''
Notes:
The full text of the above resolutions was set out in the SGM Notice.
The number of votes and approximate percentages of voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the SGM in person or by proxy.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as an ordinary resolutions of the Company at the SGM.
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
As at the date of SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 2,996,255,008. The Placing Agent, who is interested in 170 Shares, shall abstain and had abstained from voting at the SGM in respect of the approval of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the First Subscription Agreement, the Second Subscription Agreement, the Placing Agreement and their respective transactions contemplated thereunder. Save and except for the Placing Agent, all other Shareholders were entitled to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions at the SGM. Accordingly, a total of 2,996,254,838 Shares held by the Independent Shareholders (i.e. Shareholders other than the Placing Agent and its associates), were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder had stated their intention in the Circular, in which the SGM Notice setting out the above resolution was contained, to vote against any of these resolutions or to abstain from voting thereon at the SGM.
By Order of the Board
Common Splendor International
Health Industry Group Limited
Wong Wing Cheung
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 28 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen, Mr. Cheng Hau Yan and Mr. Ye Jiong Xian as executive Directors; Mr. Hou Kai Wen, Mr. Lin Jiang and Mr. Wong Kin Man as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lam Chi Wing, Mr. Mai Yang Guang and Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest as independent non-executive Directors.
