Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL

HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 286)

POLL RESULTS FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice dated 26 July 2019 were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll on 28 August 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of special general meeting of the Company dated 26 July 2019 (the ''SGM Notice''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 28 August 2019, all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the SGM Notice were duly passed without amendments by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The poll results in respect of the resolutions put to vote at the SGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)

Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)

For

Against

Total

1.

''THAT:

1,059,242,033

0

1,059,242,033

(a)

the equity

transfer agreement dated 24 January 2019 (as amended and

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

supplemented by a supplemental agreement dated 23 July 2019) entered

into by 廣東同佳健康產業集團有限公司 (Guangdong Common Splendor

Health Industry Company Limited*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company, as purchaser, Ms. Zhu Yufei (''Vendor A''), 成都鵬益企業管

理有限公司 (Chengdu Pengyi Enterprise Management Company Limited*),

深圳市陶潤管理諮詢合夥企業(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City Taorun Management

Advisory Partnership (Limited Partnership)*), 深圳市愛心恒久遠資本管理

合夥企業(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City Aixinhengjiuyuan Assets Management

Partnership

(Limited Partnership)*) (''Vendor D''), 深圳市創富博大投資中

(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City Chuangfuboda Investment Centre (Limited

Partnership)*), 深圳市三好泰富資本投資合夥企業(有限合夥) (Shenzhen City

Sanhaotaifu Capital Investment Partnership) (Limited Partnership)*) as vendors

(''Vendors'') and the Company as the guarantor in relation to the sale and

purchase of 88.5184% of the issued share capital of 深圳愛帝宮母嬰健康管理

股份有限公司 (Shenzhen Aidigong Maternity Health Management Co., Ltd.*)

at the aggregate maximum consideration of RMB888,000,000 (the''Equity

Transfer Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are

hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects; and

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)

Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)

For

Against

Total

(b)

each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all

such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and

take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider

necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect

to or in connection with the Equity Transfer Agreement and any of the

transactions contemplated thereunder.''

2.

''THAT:

1,059,242,033

0

1,059,242,033

(a)

the subscription agreement dated 25 January 2019 entered into by the

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

Company as issuer and Vendor A and Vendor D as subscribers in relation

to the issue and subscription of up to 222,006,334 and 42,093,632 new

ordinary shares of the Company (the ''First Subscription Shares'') at a

price of HK$0.7 per First Subscription Share (the ''First Subscription

Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are

hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects;

(b)

subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the First Subscription

Agreement and conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the board

of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company be and is hereby authorised to

allot and issue the First Subscription Shares under a specific mandate in

accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the First

Subscription Agreement; and

(c)

each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all

such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and

take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider

necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect

to or in connection with the First Subscription Agreement and any of the

transactions contemplated thereunder.''

3.

''THAT:

1,058,202,533

1,039,500

1,059,242,033

(a)

the subscription agreement dated 28 May 2019 entered into by the

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

(100.0%)

Company as issuer and Suntek Global Growth Fund SPC as subscriber in

relation to the issue and subscription of an aggregate of 500,000,000 new

ordinary shares of the Company (the ''Second Subscription Shares'') at a

price of HK$0.4 per Second Subscription Share (the ''Second

Subscription Agreement'') and the transactions contemplated thereunder

be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified in all respects;

(b)

subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the Second Subscription

Agreement and conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the

Board of the Company be and is hereby authorised to allot and issue the

Second Subscription Shares under a specific mandate in accordance with

and subject to the terms and conditions of the Second Subscription

Agreement; and

(c)

each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all

such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and

take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider

necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect

to or in connection with the Second Subscription Agreement and any of

the transactions contemplated thereunder.''

- 2 -

Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1)

Number of votes (Approximate %) (Note 2)

For

Against

Total

4.

''THAT:

1,058,202,533

1,039,500

1,059,242,033

(a)

the placing agreement dated 28 May 2019 (as amended and supplemented

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

(100.0%)

by a side letter dated 17 June 2019) entered into by the Company as

issuer and Kingston Securities Limited as placing agent in relation to the

proposed placing of up to the maximum of 750,000,000 new ordinary

shares of the Company (the ''Placing Shares'') at the placing price of

HK$0.4 per Placing Share (the ''Placing Agreement'') and the

transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved,

confirmed and ratified in all respects;

(b)

subject to the fulfilment of the conditions of the Placing Agreement and

conditional upon passing of resolution (a) above, the Board of the

Company be and is hereby authorised to allot and issue the Placing Shares

under a specific mandate in accordance with and subject to the terms and

conditions of the Placing Agreement; and

(c)

each of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all

such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and

take all such steps as the director in his/her discretion may consider

necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect

to or in connection with the Placing Agreement and any of the

transactions contemplated thereunder.''

Notes:

  1. The full text of the above resolutions was set out in the SGM Notice.
  2. The number of votes and approximate percentages of voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the SGM in person or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as an ordinary resolutions of the Company at the SGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

- 3 -

As at the date of SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 2,996,255,008. The Placing Agent, who is interested in 170 Shares, shall abstain and had abstained from voting at the SGM in respect of the approval of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the First Subscription Agreement, the Second Subscription Agreement, the Placing Agreement and their respective transactions contemplated thereunder. Save and except for the Placing Agent, all other Shareholders were entitled to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions at the SGM. Accordingly, a total of 2,996,254,838 Shares held by the Independent Shareholders (i.e. Shareholders other than the Placing Agent and its associates), were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder had stated their intention in the Circular, in which the SGM Notice setting out the above resolution was contained, to vote against any of these resolutions or to abstain from voting thereon at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Common Splendor International

Health Industry Group Limited

Wong Wing Cheung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen, Mr. Cheng Hau Yan and Mr. Ye Jiong Xian as executive Directors; Mr. Hou Kai Wen, Mr. Lin Jiang and Mr. Wong Kin Man as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lam Chi Wing, Mr. Mai Yang Guang and Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest as independent non-executive Directors.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Dep..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - resignations of non-executive ..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the special general meeting ..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Strategy Committee unde..
PU
11:11aVERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares by tian ma ..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of the annual repor..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Nomination Committee un..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Audit Committee
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Remuneration and Apprai..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 241,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.60%38 608
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.62%52 186
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%29 316
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.87%26 219
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 088
NASDAQ20.96%16 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group