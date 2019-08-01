Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 AUGUST 2019

The Company announces that all proposed resolutions in the notice of the EGM (except for Resolution 4 which was not passed as a special resolution) were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 1 August 2019.

United Company RUSAL Plc ("Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 1 August 2019 ("EGM"), all proposed resolutions set out in the notice of EGM dated 5 July 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll (except for Resolution 4 which was not passed as a special resolution). Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), poll voting was required.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 July 2019 ("Circular").

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:

No. of Votes (%)

Resolutions proposed at the EGM

For Against Abstain

1

To approve the application by the Company to the 13,275,124,142

58,892,500

1,725,000

regulatory authorities in the Russian Federation (the "New Jurisdiction") for continuance as a company with the status of an International Company established under the laws of the New Jurisdiction (the "Russian Application").

(99.56%)

(0.44%)

The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,124,142 above and effective as at the time of registration of the Company as the business entity with the status of an International Company in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation, to approve: (a) the personal law (lex societatis) of the Company shall be changed from Jersey law into Russian Law; (b) the par value of the Shares shall be denominated in RUB; (c) the charter capital of the Company shall be denominated in RUB; and (d) the par value of the Company's shares in RUB shall be equivalent to the par value of the shares of United Company RUSAL Plc in US Dollars at the official exchange rate set by the Bank of Russia as of 2 November 2018. 58,892,500 1,725,000 (99.56%) (0.44%) The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

3 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,114,142 above and effective as at the time of registration of the Company as the business entity with the status of an International Company in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation, to approve: the adoption of the New Corporate Charter, subject to such amendments as may be considered necessary or desirable for the purposes of the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey and that are approved by the Board or any one director of the Company (as the case may be). 58,892,500 1,725,000 (99.56%) (0.44%) The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

4 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 9,153,052,952

above and effective as at the time of registration of the Company as the business entity with the status of an International Company in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation, to approve: the Change of Company Name and state the full company name of the Company in Russian as" 㙷㚐㚒㚏㚟㚙㚋㚜㚚㚏㚙㚋㚫㚖㚚㚘㚛㚋㚙㚔㚫 㚛㚟㚌㚗㚔㚣㚙㚚㚐 㚋㚖㚢㚔㚚㚙㚐㚜㚙㚚㚐 㚚㚌㚥㚐㚝㚞㚍㚚 «㙻㙾㙼㙪㙶»", the abbreviated company name of the Company in Russian as "㙷㙵㙺㙪㙹 «㙻㙾㙼㙪㙶»", and to change the company name of the Company in English from "United Company RUSAL Plc" to the full company name "RUSAL international public joint-stock company" as the full company name of the Company and "RUSAL IPJSC" as the abbreviated company name of the Company. The Chinese name of the Company will remain unchanged.

4,180,953,690 1,725,000

(68.64%)

(31.36%)

The resolution was not passed as a special resolution.

5 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,124,142 58,892,500 1,725,000 above, to approve Mr. Evgenii Nikitin as the General Director of the Company as the business entity with the status of an International Company in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation, which is registered as a result of the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey. (99.56%) (0.44%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,124,142 above, to approve the terms of the Company's (99.56%) application to the Russian regulatory authorities and application of the Company to the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) pursuant to Article 127T of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. 58,892,500 1,725,000 (0.44%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,124,142 above, to approve Joint Stock Company "Interregional (99.56%) Registration Center" (tax identification number 1901003859) as the registrar with effect from the time of registration of the Company as the business entity with the status of an International Company in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation. 58,892,500 1,725,000 (0.44%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8 Subject to the passing of Special Resolution number 1 13,275,124,142 above, to approve that the Board of Directors of the (99.56%) Company and/or the General Director of the Company 58,892,500 1,725,000 (0.44%) (including both before and after the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey) be and is hereby authorised to perform any and all actions and things and execute all such documents on behalf of the Company, including under seal where applicable, necessary for and relating to the Company's Continuance Out Of Jersey. The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

The total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against each and every resolution at the EGM was 15,193,014,862 shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and there were no shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the circular of the Company dated 5 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any ofthe resolutions at the EGM. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

