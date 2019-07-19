Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited

協鑫新能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 451)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 19 July 2019.

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited 協 鑫 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (the "Company"), both dated 28 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 19 July 2019, the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was proposed and duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll with the results as follows: