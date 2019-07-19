Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

07/19/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited

協鑫新能源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 451)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 19 July 2019.

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited 協 鑫 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (the "Company"), both dated 28 June 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 19 July 2019, the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was proposed and duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll with the results as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

NUMBER OF SHARES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

(a)

To approve the series of seven share purchase agreements

14,451,677,448

56,000

dated 22 May 2019 entered into between Suzhou GCL

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.* (蘇州協鑫新能源投資

有限公司) as seller and Shanghai Rongyao New Energy

Co., Ltd.* (上海榕耀新能源有限公司) as purchaser in

relation to (i) sale and purchase of the Sale Shares and the

Sale Shareholder's Loan; and (ii) grant of the Put Options;

and

(b)

To authorise any director of the Company to give effect to

the Disposals and the Put Options and the transactions

contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements and

all matters incidental or ancillary thereto,

as more particularly set out in the notice of SGM.

* For identification purpose only

1

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 19,073,715,441 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the SGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholder to cast votes on the proposed Resolution at the SGM. No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Abacus Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.

By order of the Board

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited

協鑫新能源控股有限公司

Zhu Yufeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Yufeng (Chairman), Mr. Sun Xingping and Ms. Hu Xiaoyan as executive Directors; Ms. Sun Wei, Mr. Sha Hongqiu, Mr. Yeung Man Chung, Charles and Mr. He Deyong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Wang Bohua, Mr. Xu Songda, Mr. Lee Conway Kong Wai, Mr. Wang Yanguo and Dr. Chen Ying as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:07 UTC
