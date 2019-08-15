Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
0
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
WING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
榮 智 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6080)
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wing Chi Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 15 August 2019 (the ''2019 AGM''), except for the proposed resolution no. 2(b) to re-elect Mr. Liauw Hung as an Executive Director of the Company, all the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice of the 2019 AGM dated 17 July 2019 (the ''Notice'') as well as the circular of the Company dated 17 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') by way of poll pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the 2019 AGM are set out as follows:
Number of Shares voted
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(percentage of total number
of Shares voted)
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To
adopt the audited financial statements of the
493,992,000
0
Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Li Wai Fong as an Executive
493,992,000
0
Director of the Company
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(b) To re-elect Mr. Liauw Hung as an Executive
N/A
N/A
Director of the Company
(c) To re-elect Mr. Wong Chik Kong as an
493,992,000
0
Independent Non-executive Director of the
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Company
(d) To re-elect Mr. Poon Wai Kong as a Non-
493,992,000
0
executive Director of the Company
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(e)
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the
493,992,000
0
remuneration of the Directors of the Company
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
- 1 -
Number of Shares voted
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(percentage of total number
of Shares voted)
FOR
AGAINST
3.
To re-appoint Messrs. SHINEWING (HK) CPA
493,992,000
0
Limited as the Auditor of the Company and to
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
authorise the Board of Directors to fix its
remuneration
4.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the
493,992,000
0
Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares(NOTE)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the
493,992,000
0
Company to buy-back shares(NOTE)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
6.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
493,992,000
0
Directors of the Company to issue new shares by
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
adding the number of shares bought-back by the
Company(NOTE)
NOTE: The full text of resolutions 4, 5 and 6 are set out in the Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions except resolution no. 2(b), all such resolutions except resolution no. 2(b) were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
As at the date of the 2019 AGM, a total of 933,750,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') were in issue, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
Mr. Liauw Hung informed the 2019 AGM that he would not offer himself for re-election as an Executive Director at the 2019 AGM but will continue to serve as the general manager of Lik Shing Engineering Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. As such, Mr. Liauw ceased to be an Executive Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.
Mr. Liauw has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company whatsoever whether in respect of fees, remuneration or compensation for loss of office.
- 2 -
Mr. Liauw has also confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By order of the Board
Wing Chi Holdings Limited
Li Cheuk Kam
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Cheuk Kam and Mr. Li Wai Fong; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Poon Wai Kong; and the Independent Non- executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chik Kong, Mr. Chan Chung Kik Lewis and Mr. Lee Kwok Lun.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC