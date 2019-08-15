Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6080)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wing Chi Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 15 August 2019 (the ''2019 AGM''), except for the proposed resolution no. 2(b) to re-elect Mr. Liauw Hung as an Executive Director of the Company, all the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice of the 2019 AGM dated 17 July 2019 (the ''Notice'') as well as the circular of the Company dated 17 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') by way of poll pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the 2019 AGM are set out as follows:

Number of Shares voted

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(percentage of total number

of Shares voted)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To

adopt the audited financial statements of the

493,992,000

0

Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Li Wai Fong as an Executive

493,992,000

0

Director of the Company

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Liauw Hung as an Executive

N/A

N/A

Director of the Company

(c) To re-elect Mr. Wong Chik Kong as an

493,992,000

0

Independent Non-executive Director of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company

(d) To re-elect Mr. Poon Wai Kong as a Non-

493,992,000

0

executive Director of the Company

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(e)

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

493,992,000

0

remuneration of the Directors of the Company

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

- 1 -

Number of Shares voted

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(percentage of total number

of Shares voted)

FOR

AGAINST

3.

To re-appoint Messrs. SHINEWING (HK) CPA

493,992,000

0

Limited as the Auditor of the Company and to

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

authorise the Board of Directors to fix its

remuneration

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the

493,992,000

0

Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares(NOTE)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the

493,992,000

0

Company to buy-back shares(NOTE)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

493,992,000

0

Directors of the Company to issue new shares by

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

adding the number of shares bought-back by the

Company(NOTE)

NOTE: The full text of resolutions 4, 5 and 6 are set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions except resolution no. 2(b), all such resolutions except resolution no. 2(b) were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the 2019 AGM, a total of 933,750,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') were in issue, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Mr. Liauw Hung informed the 2019 AGM that he would not offer himself for re-election as an Executive Director at the 2019 AGM but will continue to serve as the general manager of Lik Shing Engineering Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. As such, Mr. Liauw ceased to be an Executive Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.

Mr. Liauw has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company whatsoever whether in respect of fees, remuneration or compensation for loss of office.

- 2 -

Mr. Liauw has also confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Wing Chi Holdings Limited

Li Cheuk Kam

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Cheuk Kam and Mr. Li Wai Fong; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Poon Wai Kong; and the Independent Non- executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chik Kong, Mr. Chan Chung Kik Lewis and Mr. Lee Kwok Lun.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Listing by way of introduction of the entire ..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement - update on 2018 pe..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results of the special general meeting and th..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary(is..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Shareholder circular on 2018/2019 second inte..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary Announcement Incorporation of a Sub..
PU
07:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the Litigation by Junefield Real Es..
PU
06:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement-land acquisition updat..
PU
06:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of executive director
PU
06:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures for the month end..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 235,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.89%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ18.40%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group