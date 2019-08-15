Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

Number of Shares voted ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (percentage of total number of Shares voted) FOR AGAINST 3. To re-appoint Messrs. SHINEWING (HK) CPA 493,992,000 0 Limited as the Auditor of the Company and to (100.00%) (0.00%) authorise the Board of Directors to fix its remuneration 4. To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the 493,992,000 0 Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares(NOTE) (100.00%) (0.00%) 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors of the 493,992,000 0 Company to buy-back shares(NOTE) (100.00%) (0.00%) 6. To extend the general mandate granted to the 493,992,000 0 Directors of the Company to issue new shares by (100.00%) (0.00%) adding the number of shares bought-back by the Company(NOTE)

NOTE: The full text of resolutions 4, 5 and 6 are set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions except resolution no. 2(b), all such resolutions except resolution no. 2(b) were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the 2019 AGM, a total of 933,750,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') were in issue, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in respect of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the 2019 AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Mr. Liauw Hung informed the 2019 AGM that he would not offer himself for re-election as an Executive Director at the 2019 AGM but will continue to serve as the general manager of Lik Shing Engineering Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. As such, Mr. Liauw ceased to be an Executive Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.

Mr. Liauw has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company whatsoever whether in respect of fees, remuneration or compensation for loss of office.