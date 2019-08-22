Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

廣州農村商業銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 1551)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 4618)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2019

Reference is made to the notice (the "EGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") dated July 8, 2018 of Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank"). Except as the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the EGM Notice and the Circular.

At the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Bank held on August 22, 2019 (the "EGM"), all the resolutions as set out in the EGM Notice was taken by poll. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 4,719,061,297 Shares (representing approximately 48.11% of the total number of issued Shares of the Bank as at the date of the EGM), among which 4,121,808,597 Shares are Shares carrying voting rights (representing approximately 42.02% of the total number of issued Shares of the Bank as at the date of the EGM), attended the EGM either in person or by proxy.

The poll results are as follows: