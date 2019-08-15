Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED

必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1830)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 11 : 00 a.m. on 15 August 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 16 July 2019 have been taken by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows: