HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED

必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1830)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 11 : 00 a.m. on 15 August 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 16 July 2019 have been taken by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

For

Against

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number

%

Number

%

of shares

of shares

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the

780,408,498

100.00

0

0.00

audited financial statements of the

Company and its subsidiaries for the

year ended 31 March 2019 and the

reports of the directors and auditor of

the Company.

2.

To approve and declare a final dividend

780,996,498

100.00

0

0.00

of HK14.4 cents per ordinary share for

the year ended 31 March 2019.

For

Against

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number

%

Number

%

of shares

of shares

3.

To approve and declare out of the share

780,996,498

100.00

0

0.00

premium account of the Company a

special dividend of HK5.0 cents per

ordinary share for the year ended 31

March 2019.

4.

(a) To re-elect Ms. Au-Yeung Wai as an

778,724,318

99.71

2,260,180

0.29

executive director of the Company.

(b) To re-elect Ms. Au-Yeung Hung

779,648,498

99.83

1,336,000

0.17

as an executive director of the

Company.

(c) To authorise the board of directors

779,968,318

99.88

924,180

0.12

to fix the remuneration of the

directors of the Company.

5.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers

780,984,498

100.00

0

0.00

as the auditor of the Company and

authorise the board of directors of the

Company to fix their remuneration.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the

749,492,318

95.97

31,492,180

4.03

directors of the Company to allot,

issue and deal with new shares of the

Company not exceeding 20% of the

number of issued shares of the Company

as at the date of passing this resolution

(the "Issue Mandate") as set out in item

6 of the notice of the Meeting.

7.

To grant a general mandate to the

780,892,498

100.00

0

0.00

directors of the Company to repurchase

shares of the Company not exceeding

10% of the number of issued shares of

the Company as at the date of passing

t h i s r e s o l u t i o n ( t h e " Repurchase

Mandate") as set out in item 7 of the

notice of the Meeting.

For

Against

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number

%

Number

%

of shares

of shares

8.

T o a p p r o v e t h e a d d i t i o n t o t h e

749,284,318

95.94

31,700,180

4.06

Issue Mandate the number of shares

repurchased by the Company under the

Repurchase Mandate as set out in item 8

of the notice of the Meeting.

9.

To approve the proposed grant of

19,180,318

38.23

30,984,180

61.77

50,000,000 share options to Dr. Au-

Yeung Kong under the share option

scheme as adopted by the Company on

6 January 2012 (the "Share Option

Scheme").

10.

To approve the refreshment of the 10%

750,172,318

96.05

30,812,180

3.95

scheme mandate limit on the grant of

options under the Share Option Scheme.

As at the date of the AGM:

  1. The total number of the Shares in issue and entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against all resolutions at the AGM: 1,116,688,000.
  2. As set out in the Circular, Dr. Au-Yeung Kong and his associates and all core connected persons of the Company, holding 771,404,000 Shares in issue (representing approximately 69.08% of the total number of issued Shares), were entitled to attend the AGM and should abstain from voting in favour on the resolutions numbered 9 as set out in the notice of AGM dated 16 July 2019. Accordingly, as at the date of the AGM, there was a total of 345,284,000 Shares in issue (representing approximately 30.92% of the total number of issued Shares) entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions numbered 9 at the AGM. Apart from the aforesaid, no other Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
  3. Save as disclosed of the above item (b), the total number of Shares entitling the holder to attend but to abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules: Nil.
  4. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the resolutions at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 8 and 10 and less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolution numbered 9, the proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 8 and 10 were duly passed and the proposed resolution numbered 9 were not passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote taking.

By order of the Board

Perfect Shape Medical Limited

Dr. Au-Yeung Kong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, Ms. Au- Yeung Wai and Ms. Au-Yeung Hung as executive Directors and Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen, Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth and Ms. Cho Yi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
