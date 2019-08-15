Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PERFECT SHAPE MEDICAL LIMITED
必 瘦 站 醫 學 美 容 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1830)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
Perfect Shape Medical Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 11 : 00 a.m. on 15 August 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 16 July 2019 have been taken by way of poll by the shareholders of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
For
Against
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number
%
Number
%
of shares
of shares
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the
780,408,498
100.00
0
0.00
audited financial statements of the
Company and its subsidiaries for the
year ended 31 March 2019 and the
reports of the directors and auditor of
the Company.
2.
To approve and declare a final dividend
780,996,498
100.00
0
0.00
of HK14.4 cents per ordinary share for
the year ended 31 March 2019.
- 1 -
For
Against
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number
%
Number
%
of shares
of shares
3.
To approve and declare out of the share
780,996,498
100.00
0
0.00
premium account of the Company a
special dividend of HK5.0 cents per
ordinary share for the year ended 31
March 2019.
4.
(a) To re-elect Ms. Au-Yeung Wai as an
778,724,318
99.71
2,260,180
0.29
executive director of the Company.
(b) To re-elect Ms. Au-Yeung Hung
779,648,498
99.83
1,336,000
0.17
as an executive director of the
Company.
(c) To authorise the board of directors
779,968,318
99.88
924,180
0.12
to fix the remuneration of the
directors of the Company.
5.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers
780,984,498
100.00
0
0.00
as the auditor of the Company and
authorise the board of directors of the
Company to fix their remuneration.
6.
To grant a general mandate to the
749,492,318
95.97
31,492,180
4.03
directors of the Company to allot,
issue and deal with new shares of the
Company not exceeding 20% of the
number of issued shares of the Company
as at the date of passing this resolution
(the "Issue Mandate") as set out in item
6 of the notice of the Meeting.
7.
To grant a general mandate to the
780,892,498
100.00
0
0.00
directors of the Company to repurchase
shares of the Company not exceeding
10% of the number of issued shares of
the Company as at the date of passing
t h i s r e s o l u t i o n ( t h e " Repurchase
Mandate") as set out in item 7 of the
notice of the Meeting.
- 2 -
For
Against
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number
%
Number
%
of shares
of shares
8.
T o a p p r o v e t h e a d d i t i o n t o t h e
749,284,318
95.94
31,700,180
4.06
Issue Mandate the number of shares
repurchased by the Company under the
Repurchase Mandate as set out in item 8
of the notice of the Meeting.
9.
To approve the proposed grant of
19,180,318
38.23
30,984,180
61.77
50,000,000 share options to Dr. Au-
Yeung Kong under the share option
scheme as adopted by the Company on
6 January 2012 (the "Share Option
Scheme").
10.
To approve the refreshment of the 10%
750,172,318
96.05
30,812,180
3.95
scheme mandate limit on the grant of
options under the Share Option Scheme.
As at the date of the AGM:
The total number of the Shares in issue and entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against all resolutions at the AGM: 1,116,688,000.
As set out in the Circular, Dr. Au-Yeung Kong and his associates and all core connected persons of the Company, holding 771,404,000 Shares in issue (representing approximately 69.08% of the total number of issued Shares), were entitled to attend the AGM and should abstain from voting in favour on the resolutions numbered 9 as set out in the notice of AGM dated 16 July 2019. Accordingly, as at the date of the AGM, there was a total of 345,284,000 Shares in issue (representing approximately 30.92% of the total number of issued Shares) entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions numbered 9 at the AGM. Apart from the aforesaid, no other Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
Save as disclosed of the above item (b), the total number of Shares entitling the holder to attend but to abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules: Nil.
None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the resolutions at the AGM.
- 3 -
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 8 and 10 and less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the proposed ordinary resolution numbered 9, the proposed resolutions numbered 1 to 8 and 10 were duly passed and the proposed resolution numbered 9 were not passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote taking.
By order of the Board
Perfect Shape Medical Limited
Dr. Au-Yeung Kong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, Ms. Au- Yeung Wai and Ms. Au-Yeung Hung as executive Directors and Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen, Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth and Ms. Cho Yi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC