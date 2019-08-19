Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1841)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice") of A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 17 July 2019. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on

19 August 2019 (the "AGM"), all proposed ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.