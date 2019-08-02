Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 AUGUST 2019

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") held at 12:00 noon on 2 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 14 June 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders of the Company by way of poll. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 1 To receive and adopt the audited financial statements together with the report of the directors of the Company (''Directors'') and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2019. 9,299,429,135 (99.96%) 3,389,600 (0.04%) 2 To declare a final dividend and special dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019. 9,299,480,086 (99.96%) 3,389,600 (0.04%) 3(a) To re-elect Mr. Wong Siu-Kee, Kent as an executive Director. 9,246,285,651 (99.39%) 56,580,235 (0.61%) 3(b) To re-elect Mr. Suen Chi-Keung, Peter as an executive Director. 9,294,156,482 (99.91%) 8,709,404 (0.09%) 3(c) To re-elect Mr. Chan Hiu-Sang, Albert as an executive Director. 9,294,156,682 (99.91%) 8,709,404 (0.09%) Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 3(d) To re-elect Mr. Liu Chun-Wai, Bobby as an executive Director. 9,294,156,682 (99.91%) 8,709,404 (0.09%) 3(e) To re-elect Ms. Cheng Chi-Man, Sonia as a non-executive Director. 9,290,786,681 (99.87%) 12,079,605 (0.13%) 3(f) To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey as an independent non-executive Director. 9,031,712,596 (97.09%) 271,153,490 (2.91%) 3(g) To re-elect Ms. Cheng Ka-Lai, Lily as an independent non-executive Director. 9,299,130,085 (99.96%) 3,736,001 (0.04%) 3(h) To authorise the board of Directors (''Board'') to fix the Directors' remuneration. 9,299,140,585 (99.96%) 3,725,201 (0.04%) 4 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. 9,294,367,190 (99.91%) 8,498,696 (0.09%) 5 To grant the Directors a general mandate to issue new shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution. 9,021,585,077 (96.98%) 281,281,809 (3.02%) 6 To grant the Directors a general mandate to buy back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution. 9,299,145,685 (99.96%) 3,721,201 (0.04%) 7 Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolutions numbered 5 and 6 above, to extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue shares of the Company by adding the aggregate nominal amount of shares bought back by the Company. 9,020,227,650 (96.96%) 282,638,636 (3.04%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. Shareholders may refer to the Circular for details of the above resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM:

(1) the total number of issued Shares was 10,000,000,000 Shares, which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the AGM;

(2) there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules;

(3) none of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting; and

(4) there were no parties who had stated in the Circular their intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry, Mr. Wong Siu-Kee, Kent, Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong, Adrian, Mr. Cheng Chi-Heng, Conroy, Mr. Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton, Mr. Chan Sai-Cheong, Mr. Suen Chi-Keung, Peter, Mr. Chan Hiu-Sang, Albert, Mr. Liu Chun-Wai, Bobby and Mr. Cheng Kam-Biu, Wilson; the non-executive director is Ms. Cheng Chi-Man, Sonia; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Fung Kwok-King, Victor, Dr. Or Ching-Fai, Raymond, Mr. Kwong Che-Keung, Gordon, Mr. Cheng Ming-Fun, Paul, Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey and Ms. Cheng Ka-Lai, Lily.