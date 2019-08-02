Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 04:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 AUGUST 2019

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") held at 12:00 noon on 2 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of the AGM dated 14 June 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders of the Company by way of poll. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements together with the report of the directors of the Company (''Directors'') and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2019.

9,299,429,135

(99.96%)

3,389,600 (0.04%)

2

To declare a final dividend and special dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.

9,299,480,086

(99.96%)

3,389,600 (0.04%)

3(a)

To re-elect Mr. Wong Siu-Kee, Kent as an executive Director.

9,246,285,651

(99.39%)

56,580,235 (0.61%)

3(b)

To re-elect Mr. Suen Chi-Keung, Peter as an executive Director.

9,294,156,482

(99.91%)

8,709,404 (0.09%)

3(c)

To re-elect Mr. Chan Hiu-Sang, Albert as an executive Director.

9,294,156,682

(99.91%)

8,709,404 (0.09%)

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

3(d)

To re-elect Mr. Liu Chun-Wai, Bobby as an executive Director.

9,294,156,682

(99.91%)

8,709,404 (0.09%)

3(e)

To re-elect Ms. Cheng Chi-Man, Sonia as a non-executive Director.

9,290,786,681

(99.87%)

12,079,605 (0.13%)

3(f)

To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey as an independent non-executive Director.

9,031,712,596

(97.09%)

271,153,490

(2.91%)

3(g)

To re-elect Ms. Cheng Ka-Lai, Lily as an independent non-executive Director.

9,299,130,085

(99.96%)

3,736,001 (0.04%)

3(h)

To authorise the board of Directors (''Board'') to fix the Directors' remuneration.

9,299,140,585

(99.96%)

3,725,201 (0.04%)

4

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

9,294,367,190

(99.91%)

8,498,696 (0.09%)

5

To grant the Directors a general mandate to issue new shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution.

9,021,585,077

(96.98%)

281,281,809

(3.02%)

6

To grant the Directors a general mandate to buy back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution.

9,299,145,685

(99.96%)

3,721,201 (0.04%)

7

Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolutions numbered 5 and 6 above, to extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue shares of the Company by adding the aggregate nominal amount of shares bought back by the Company.

9,020,227,650

(96.96%)

282,638,636

(3.04%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. Shareholders may refer to the Circular for details of the above resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM:

  • (1) the total number of issued Shares was 10,000,000,000 Shares, which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the AGM;

  • (2) there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules;

  • (3) none of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting; and

  • (4) there were no parties who had stated in the Circular their intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry, Mr. Wong Siu-Kee, Kent, Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong, Adrian, Mr. Cheng Chi-Heng, Conroy, Mr. Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton, Mr. Chan Sai-Cheong, Mr. Suen Chi-Keung, Peter, Mr. Chan Hiu-Sang, Albert, Mr. Liu Chun-Wai, Bobby and Mr. Cheng Kam-Biu, Wilson; the non-executive director is Ms. Cheng Chi-Man, Sonia; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Fung Kwok-King, Victor, Dr. Or Ching-Fai, Raymond, Mr. Kwong Che-Keung, Gordon, Mr. Cheng Ming-Fun, Paul, Mr. Lam Kin-Fung, Jeffrey and Ms. Cheng Ka-Lai, Lily.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 08:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction in relation to the acquisit..
PU
04:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of redemption of us$800,000,000 3...
PU
04:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the annual general meeting he..
PU
04:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the T..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at extraordinary genera..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of principal place of business in hong..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name, retirement a..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issue..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 264,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.75%42 427
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.41%50 297
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE73.76%29 878
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG26.73%26 974
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 953
NASDAQ18.14%16 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group