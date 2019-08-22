Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

08/22/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019

AND

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions"), save for Resolution numbered 3(i), as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated 23 July 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 August 2019 (the "AGM").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 630,531,600 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholder of the Company was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no restriction on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM. No person has indicated in the circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she intends to abstain from voting on or vote against any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineers at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Full text of the resolutions nos. 5 to 7 were set out in the notice of the AGM dated 23 July 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

No. of votes

Resolutions

( Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial statements

516,259,908

50,609

and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To approve the payment of final dividend recommended

516,259,534

50,983

by the board of directors for the year ended 31 March

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

2019.

-1-

No. of votes

Resolutions

( Approximate %)

For

Against

3.

(i)

To re-elect Mr. Chi Kin CHIANG as a director.

111,350,455

404,958,185

(21.57%)

(78.43%)

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG as a

515,528,189

780,649

director.

(99.85%)

(0.15%)

(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN as a

513,904,891

2,403,749

director.

(99.53%)

(0.47%)

(iv)

To determine the directors' fees for the year ending

516,210,083

98,755

31 March 2020 at an aggregate sum of not

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

exceeding HK$1,200,000.

4.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor and to authorise

516,259,779

50,738

the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

516,257,974

52,543

Company to repurchase the shares of the Company not

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the

issued share capital of the Company at the date of

passing of this resolution.

6.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

406,092,974

110,217,543

Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares

(78.65%)

(21.35%)

in the capital of the Company not exceeding 10% of the

aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of

the Company at the date of passing of this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of

406,141,660

110,168,857

the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional

(78.66%)

(21.34%)

shares in the capital of the Company by the addition of

the total number of shares repurchased by the Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions (save for Resolution numbered 3(i)), such Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

As Resolution numbered 3(i) regarding the re-election of Mr. Chi Kin CHIANG as a director of the Company was not passed at the AGM, Mr. Chiang retired by rotation as a director of the Company and ceased to be the Deputy Chairman of the Board at the conclusion of the AGM held on 22 August 2019 in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chi Ngai CHAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lai Yuen CHIANG and Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN, Mr. Anish LALVANI, Mr. Bernard Charnwut CHAN and Mr. Michael Tze Hau LEE.

-2-

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:17:06 UTC
