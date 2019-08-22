Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019

AND

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions"), save for Resolution numbered 3(i), as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated 23 July 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 August 2019 (the "AGM").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 630,531,600 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholder of the Company was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no restriction on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM. No person has indicated in the circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she intends to abstain from voting on or vote against any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineers at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Full text of the resolutions nos. 5 to 7 were set out in the notice of the AGM dated 23 July 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows: