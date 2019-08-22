Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
08/22/2019 | 07:18am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00057)
POLL RESULTS OF
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019
AND
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions"), save for Resolution numbered 3(i), as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated 23 July 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 August 2019 (the "AGM").
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 630,531,600 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholder of the Company was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no restriction on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM. No person has indicated in the circular containing the notice of the AGM that he/she intends to abstain from voting on or vote against any of the Resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineers at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Full text of the resolutions nos. 5 to 7 were set out in the notice of the AGM dated 23 July 2019. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:
No. of votes
Resolutions
( Approximate %)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited financial statements
516,259,908
50,609
and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
ended 31 March 2019.
2.
To approve the payment of final dividend recommended
516,259,534
50,983
by the board of directors for the year ended 31 March
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
2019.
No. of votes
Resolutions
( Approximate %)
For
Against
3.
(i)
To re-elect Mr. Chi Kin CHIANG as a director.
111,350,455
404,958,185
(21.57%)
(78.43%)
(ii)
To re-elect Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG as a
515,528,189
780,649
director.
(99.85%)
(0.15%)
(iii)
To re-elect Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN as a
513,904,891
2,403,749
director.
(99.53%)
(0.47%)
(iv)
To determine the directors' fees for the year ending
516,210,083
98,755
31 March 2020 at an aggregate sum of not
(99.98%)
(0.02%)
exceeding HK$1,200,000.
4.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor and to authorise
516,259,779
50,738
the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
5.
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
516,257,974
52,543
Company to repurchase the shares of the Company not
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the
issued share capital of the Company at the date of
passing of this resolution.
6.
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
406,092,974
110,217,543
Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares
(78.65%)
(21.35%)
in the capital of the Company not exceeding 10% of the
aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of
the Company at the date of passing of this resolution.
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of
406,141,660
110,168,857
the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional
(78.66%)
(21.34%)
shares in the capital of the Company by the addition of
the total number of shares repurchased by the Company.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions (save for Resolution numbered 3(i)), such Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
As Resolution numbered 3(i) regarding the re-election of Mr. Chi Kin CHIANG as a director of the Company was not passed at the AGM, Mr. Chiang retired by rotation as a director of the Company and ceased to be the Deputy Chairman of the Board at the conclusion of the AGM held on 22 August 2019 in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company.
By Order of the Board
CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chi Ngai CHAN
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 22 August 2019
Following the conclusion of the AGM, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lai Yuen CHIANG and Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN, Mr. Anish LALVANI, Mr. Bernard Charnwut CHAN and Mr. Michael Tze Hau LEE.
