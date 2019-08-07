Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2019

08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

優 品 3 6 0 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2360)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Proposed Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 9 July 2019 were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 7 August 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 July 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the holders (the "Shareholders") of the Company's ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares") by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 7 August 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM was 1,000,000,000 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 9 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM.

1

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results of all the Proposed Resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Proposed Resolutions at the AGM

Number of votes cast and

Total number

approximate percentage of

of votes cast

total number of votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

a u d i t e d c o n s o l i d a t e d f i n a n c i a l

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

statements of the Company and the

r e p o r t s o f t h e D i r e c t o r s a n d

independent auditor of the Company

for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To approve the payment of a final

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

dividend of HK6.0 cents per share of

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

the Company for the year ended 31

March 2019.

3.

(i) To re-elect Mr. Lin Tsz Fung as

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

an executive Director of the

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

Company.

(ii) To re-elect Ms. Hui Ngai Fan as

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

an executive Director of the

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

Company.

4.

To authorize the Board of Directors of

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

the Company to fix the remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

of the Directors for the year ending 31

March 2020.

5.

To re-appoint BDO Limited as the

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

independent auditor of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

to hold office until the conclusion of

the next AGM and authorize the Board

of Directors to fix its remuneration.

6(A).

To grant a general mandate to the

750,628,002

2,000

750,630,002

Directors to allot, issue and otherwise

(99.9997%)

(0.0003%)

(100%)

deal with the Company's shares.*

6(B).

To grant a general mandate to the

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

Directors to repurchase the Company's

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

own shares.*

2

Proposed Resolutions at the AGM

Number of votes cast and

Total number

approximate percentage of

of votes cast

total number of votes cast

For

Against

6(C).

C o n d i t i o n a l o n t h e p a s s i n g o f

750,630,002

0

750,630,002

Resolutions 6(A) and 6(B), to extend

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

t h e g e n e r a l m a n d a t e g r a n t e d b y

Resolution 6(A) by adding thereto the

shares purchased or repurchased

pursuant to the general mandate

granted by Resolution 6(B).*

  • For the full text of the Proposed Resolutions, please refer to the Notice of AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Proposed Resolutions, all the Proposed Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Lin Tsz Fung

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Tsz Fung and Ms. Hui Ngai Fan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Sze Irons, Ms. Choy So Yuk and Mr. Lee Ka Lun.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:01 UTC
