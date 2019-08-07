Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

優 品 3 6 0 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2360)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 7 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Proposed Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 9 July 2019 were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 7 August 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 July 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the holders (the "Shareholders") of the Company's ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares") by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 7 August 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM was 1,000,000,000 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 9 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the AGM.