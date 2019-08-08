Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 8 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 28 June 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 91,320,403 Shares. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. There was no party who had stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows:

1