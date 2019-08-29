Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 29 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HK Asia Holdings Limited

港 亞 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1723)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON THURSDAY, 29 AUGUST 2019

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of HK Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Thursday, 29 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements

284,290,000

0

and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2(i).

To re-elect Mr. Siu Muk Lung as an executive director of

284,290,000

0

the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(ii).

To re-elect Mr. Chung Chi Fai as an executive director of

284,290,000

0

the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(iii).

To re-elect Mr. Ritchie Ma as a non-executive director of

284,290,000

0

the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(iv).

To re-elect Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie as a non-executive

284,290,000

0

director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(v).

To re-elect Mr. Lee Kwan Ho, Vincent Marshall as an

284,290,000

0

independent non-executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

2(vi).

To re-elect Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley as an

284,290,000

0

independent non-executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(vii).

To re-elect Mr. Fok Kam Chau as an independent non-

284,290,000

0

executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(viii).

To re-elect Mr. Shiao Hei Lok Herod as an independent

284,290,000

0

non-executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

2(ix).

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix

284,290,000

0

the directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as

284,290,000

0

auditor of the Company and to authorize the board of

(100%)

(0%)

directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company

284,290,000

0

to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of

(100%)

(0%)

the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the

date of passing of this resolution.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company

284,290,000

0

to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued

shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this

resolution.

6.

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 4 and 5,

284,290,000

0

to extend the general mandate granted to the directors to

(100%)

(0%)

issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company

by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the

Company.

2

Notes:

  1. As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
  2. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 400,000,000 shares.
  3. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 400,000,000 shares.
  4. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
  5. No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
  6. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 29 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  7. The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Siu Muk Lung

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Siu Muk Lung and Mr. Chung Chi Fai; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ritchie Ma and Mr. Lam Kin Lun Davie; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Kwan Ho, Vincent Marshall, Mr. Kwok Wai Leung, Stanley, Mr. Shiao Hei Lok Herod and Mr. Fok Kam Chau.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the annual general meeting he..
PU
10:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on distribution of dividends on ..
PU
05:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (Unaudit..
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Dep..
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - resignations of non-executive ..
PU
08/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the special general meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 241,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.69%38 653
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.82%52 270
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 358
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.20%25 843
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 498
NASDAQ20.79%16 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group