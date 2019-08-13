Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019

Number of votes cast (% of total number of votes cast) SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS For Against Abstain* 3.07 Conversion period 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.08 Determination and adjustment of the conversion price 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.09 Terms of downward adjustment to the conversion price 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.10 Method of determining the number of shares for conversion 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 and resolving the situation when the A Share Convertible Bonds 99.7067% 0.2933% are insufficient to be converted into one share

3.11 Terms of redemption 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.12 Terms of sale back 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.13 Entitlement to dividend in the year of conversion 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.14 Method of issue and targeted subscribers 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.15 Subscription agreement for the existing A Shareholder 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 99.7067% 0.2933%

3.16 Matters relating to A Share Convertible Bond Holders' 397,070,944 1,168,150 0 meeting 99.7067% 0.2933%

