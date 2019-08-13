Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND

THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING OF

THE COMPANY HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") and the H Share shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "H Share Class Meeting") held at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, the PRC on August 13, 2019, the proposed resolutions in relation to the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate and connected transaction set out in the notice of the EGM (the "EGM Notice") and the notice of the H Share Class Meeting (the "H Share Class Meeting Notice") was not passed at the EGM, the proposed resolution in relation to (i) the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate and connected transaction and (ii) the proposed grant of Specific Mandate were not passed at the H Share Class Meeting. Save for the above-mentioned resolutions, the other resolutions set out in the EGM Notice and the H Share Class Meeting Notice were passed by way of poll pursuant to Rule 13.59(5) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated June 28, 2019, the EGM Notice and the H Share Class Meeting Notice. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

- 1 -

  1. ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS
    1. The EGM
      The number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 1,292,599,978 Shares, comprising 1,092,414,178 A Shares and 200,185,800 H Shares which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Proposed Subscribers were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolutions on the Issuance of H Shares and the Grant of Specific Mandate at the EGM. LI Liangbin, XIONG Jianlang, HUANG Wen, LI Liangxue, LUO Shunxiang, LI Huabiao, WANG Xiaoshen, SHEN Haibo, DENG Zhaonan, TANG Xiaoqiang, DENG Jianping, CHEN Liangguo, CHEN Qingbo, ZHU Hui, ZHU Wei, LIU Feng, ZHU Shigui, LIAO Lu, GE Zhimin, XIE Shaozhong, XIAO Haiyan, LI Liang, LI Liangyao, ZENG Zuliang and ZHANG Baoxiu were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolution on the Possible Subscription for A Share Convertible Bonds and specific mandate to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds at the EGM. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM. A total of 20 Shareholders and proxies (including those present at the on-site meeting in person or by proxy and through online voting) holding a total of 398,239,094 Shares voted at the EGM, representing 30.81% of the Company's total number of Shares entitled to vote at the EGM.
    2. The H Share Class Meeting
      The number of issued H Shares of the Company as at the date of the H Share Class Meeting was 200,185,800 Shares, which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the H Share Class Meeting. Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Proposed Subscribers were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolutions on the Issuance of H Shares and the Grant of Specific Mandate at the H Share Class Meeting. LI Liangbin, XIONG Jianlang, HUANG Wen, LI Liangxue, LUO Shunxiang, LI Huabiao, WANG Xiaoshen, SHEN Haibo, DENG Zhaonan, TANG Xiaoqiang, DENG Jianping, CHEN Liangguo, CHEN Qingbo, ZHU Hui, ZHU Wei, LIU Feng, ZHU Shigui, LIAO Lu, GE Zhimin, XIE Shaozhong, XIAO Haiyan, LI Liang, LI Liangyao, ZENG Zuliang and ZHANG Baoxiu were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolution on the Possible Subscription for A Share Convertible Bonds and specific mandate to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds at the H Share Class Meeting. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the H Share Class Meeting. One of the H Shareholders and proxies (including those present at the on-site meeting in person or by proxy) holding a total of 18,507,046 Shares voted at the H Share Class Meeting, representing 9.24% of the Company's total number of H Shares entitled to vote at the H Share Class Meeting.

- 2 -

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS
    1. Poll Results of the EGM
      Set out below are the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM:

Number of votes cast

(% of total number of votes cast)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Abstain*

1. To consider and approve satisfaction of the conditions of the

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

Proposed Issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

2. To consider and approve the preliminary plan of the proposed

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3. To consider and approve proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds and grant of specific mandate

to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds

3.01 Type of securities to be issued

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.02 Size of issuance

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.03 Par value and issue price

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.04 Term

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.05 Interest rate

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.06 Method and timing of interest payment and repayment of

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

the principal

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

- 3 -

Number of votes cast

(% of total number of votes cast)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Abstain*

3.07 Conversion period

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.08 Determination and adjustment of the conversion price

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.09 Terms of downward adjustment to the conversion price

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.10 Method of determining the number of shares for conversion

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

and resolving the situation when the A Share Convertible Bonds

99.7067%

0.2933%

are insufficient to be converted into one share

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.11 Terms of redemption

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.12 Terms of sale back

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.13 Entitlement to dividend in the year of conversion

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.14 Method of issue and targeted subscribers

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.15 Subscription agreement for the existing A Shareholder

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.16 Matters relating to A Share Convertible Bond Holders'

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

meeting

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

- 4 -

Number of votes cast

(% of total number of votes cast)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

Abstain*

3.17 Use of proceeds

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.18 Guarantee and security

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.19 Deposit account for proceeds raised

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

3.20 Validity period of the A Share Convertible Bond Issuance

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

Plan

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

4.

To consider and approve report on the use of the previously

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

raised proceeds

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

5.

To consider and approve feasibility report on the use of proceeds

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

raised from the proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

6.

To consider and approve impact on the Company's key financial

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

indicators from dilution of immediate returns by the proposed

99.7067%

0.2933%

issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds and the remedial

measures to be adopted by the Company

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

7.

To consider and approve rules for A Share Convertible Bond

397,070,944

1,168,150

0

holders' meeting

99.7067%

0.2933%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

8.

To consider and approve shareholders' return plan for three

397,129,694

1,109,400

0

years of 2019 to 2021

99.7214%

0.2786%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

9.

To consider and approve opening special account for proceeds

397,129,694

1,109,400

0

raised

99.7214%

0.2786%

As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM

were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the convertible and exchangeable bo..
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of Transactions by Persons Disch..
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction in relation to the acquisit..
PU
07:27pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the extraordinary general mee..
PU
11:42aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 234,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.19%38 355
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.24%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.77%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ20.80%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group