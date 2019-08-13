Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019
POLL RESULTS OF
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING OF
THE COMPANY HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") and the H Share shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "H Share Class Meeting") held at 4th Floor, R&D Building at the Company's Headquarter, Longteng Road, Economic Development Zone, Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, the PRC on August 13, 2019, the proposed resolutions in relation to the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate and connected transaction set out in the notice of the EGM (the "EGM Notice") and the notice of the H Share Class Meeting (the "H Share Class Meeting Notice") was not passed at the EGM, the proposed resolution in relation to (i) the proposed issuance of H Shares under Specific Mandate and connected transaction and (ii) the proposed grant of Specific Mandate were not passed at the H Share Class Meeting. Save for the above-mentioned resolutions, the other resolutions set out in the EGM Notice and the H Share Class Meeting Notice were passed by way of poll pursuant to Rule 13.59(5) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated June 28, 2019, the EGM Notice and the H Share Class Meeting Notice. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS
The EGM
The number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 1,292,599,978 Shares, comprising 1,092,414,178 A Shares and 200,185,800 H Shares which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Proposed Subscribers were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolutions on the Issuance of H Shares and the Grant of Specific Mandate at the EGM. LI Liangbin, XIONG Jianlang, HUANG Wen, LI Liangxue, LUO Shunxiang, LI Huabiao, WANG Xiaoshen, SHEN Haibo, DENG Zhaonan, TANG Xiaoqiang, DENG Jianping, CHEN Liangguo, CHEN Qingbo, ZHU Hui, ZHU Wei, LIU Feng, ZHU Shigui, LIAO Lu, GE Zhimin, XIE Shaozhong, XIAO Haiyan, LI Liang, LI Liangyao, ZENG Zuliang and ZHANG Baoxiu were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolution on the Possible Subscription for A Share Convertible Bonds and specific mandate to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds at the EGM. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM. A total of 20 Shareholders and proxies (including those present at the on-site meeting in person or by proxy and through online voting) holding a total of 398,239,094 Shares voted at the EGM, representing 30.81% of the Company's total number of Shares entitled to vote at the EGM.
The H Share Class Meeting
The number of issued H Shares of the Company as at the date of the H Share Class Meeting was 200,185,800 Shares, which were the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the H Share Class Meeting. Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the Proposed Subscribers were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolutions on the Issuance of H Shares and the Grant of Specific Mandate at the H Share Class Meeting. LI Liangbin, XIONG Jianlang, HUANG Wen, LI Liangxue, LUO Shunxiang, LI Huabiao, WANG Xiaoshen, SHEN Haibo, DENG Zhaonan, TANG Xiaoqiang, DENG Jianping, CHEN Liangguo, CHEN Qingbo, ZHU Hui, ZHU Wei, LIU Feng, ZHU Shigui, LIAO Lu, GE Zhimin, XIE Shaozhong, XIAO Haiyan, LI Liang, LI Liangyao, ZENG Zuliang and ZHANG Baoxiu were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolution on the Possible Subscription for A Share Convertible Bonds and specific mandate to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds at the H Share Class Meeting. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the H Share Class Meeting. One of the H Shareholders and proxies (including those present at the on-site meeting in person or by proxy) holding a total of 18,507,046 Shares voted at the H Share Class Meeting, representing 9.24% of the Company's total number of H Shares entitled to vote at the H Share Class Meeting.
POLL RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS
Poll Results of the EGM
Set out below are the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM:
Number of votes cast
(% of total number of votes cast)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
Abstain*
1. To consider and approve satisfaction of the conditions of the
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
Proposed Issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
2. To consider and approve the preliminary plan of the proposed
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3. To consider and approve proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds and grant of specific mandate
to issue A Shares upon the conversion of A Share Convertible Bonds
3.01 Type of securities to be issued
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.02 Size of issuance
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.03 Par value and issue price
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.04 Term
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.05 Interest rate
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.06 Method and timing of interest payment and repayment of
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
the principal
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
Number of votes cast
(% of total number of votes cast)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
Abstain*
3.07 Conversion period
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.08 Determination and adjustment of the conversion price
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.09 Terms of downward adjustment to the conversion price
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.10 Method of determining the number of shares for conversion
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
and resolving the situation when the A Share Convertible Bonds
99.7067%
0.2933%
are insufficient to be converted into one share
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.11 Terms of redemption
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.12 Terms of sale back
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.13 Entitlement to dividend in the year of conversion
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.14 Method of issue and targeted subscribers
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.15 Subscription agreement for the existing A Shareholder
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.16 Matters relating to A Share Convertible Bond Holders'
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
meeting
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
Number of votes cast
(% of total number of votes cast)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
Abstain*
3.17 Use of proceeds
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.18 Guarantee and security
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.19 Deposit account for proceeds raised
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
3.20 Validity period of the A Share Convertible Bond Issuance
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
Plan
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
4.
To consider and approve report on the use of the previously
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
raised proceeds
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
5.
To consider and approve feasibility report on the use of proceeds
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
raised from the proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
6.
To consider and approve impact on the Company's key financial
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
indicators from dilution of immediate returns by the proposed
99.7067%
0.2933%
issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds and the remedial
measures to be adopted by the Company
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
7.
To consider and approve rules for A Share Convertible Bond
397,070,944
1,168,150
0
holders' meeting
99.7067%
0.2933%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
8.
To consider and approve shareholders' return plan for three
397,129,694
1,109,400
0
years of 2019 to 2021
99.7214%
0.2786%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
9.
To consider and approve opening special account for proceeds
397,129,694
1,109,400
0
raised
99.7214%
0.2786%
As more than two-third (2/3) of the votes held by the Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM
were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was passed as a special resolution.
