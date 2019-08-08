Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company is 5,886,121,025 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against on the resolution proposed at the EGM.
No Shareholder of the Company was only entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').
No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.
No Shareholder had indicated in the Circular any intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
By order of the Board
China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.
Chen Yihong
Chairman
8 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Yihong, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong and Ms. Chen Chen, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chen Guogang, Mr. Gao Yu and Mr. Liu Xiaosong.