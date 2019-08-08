Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3818)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 23 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 23 July 2019 (the ''Notice of EGM''). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM was approved by the Shareholders by poll voting at the EGM held on 8 August 2019. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM are set out as follows:

Number of votes ORDINARY RESOLUTION (Approximate %) For Against (a) The terms of the share option scheme of the Company 3,353,258,458 675,868,087 contained in the document marked ''A'' produced to the (83.225444%) (16.774556%) EGM and initialled by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification (the ''2019 Share Option Scheme''), the 2019 Share Option Scheme be and are hereby approved and adopted; and (b) The directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions, arrangements and agreements as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient in order to give full effect to or in connection with the 2019 Share Option Scheme.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.