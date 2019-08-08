Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

08/08/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

中 國 動 向（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3818)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the circular of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 23 July 2019 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 23 July 2019 (the ''Notice of EGM''). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM was approved by the Shareholders by poll voting at the EGM held on 8 August 2019. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM are set out as follows:

Number of votes

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

(Approximate %)

For

Against

(a) The terms of the share option scheme of the Company

3,353,258,458

675,868,087

contained in the document marked ''A'' produced to the

(83.225444%)

(16.774556%)

EGM and initialled by the chairman of the EGM for the

purpose of identification (the ''2019 Share Option

Scheme''), the 2019 Share Option Scheme be and are

hereby approved and adopted; and

(b) The directors of the Company be and are hereby

authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all

such transactions, arrangements and agreements as they

may in their absolute discretion consider necessary,

desirable or expedient in order to give full effect to or in

connection with the 2019 Share Option Scheme.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company is 5,886,121,025 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against on the resolution proposed at the EGM.

No Shareholder of the Company was only entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

No Shareholder had indicated in the Circular any intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the EGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd.

Chen Yihong

Chairman

8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Yihong, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong and Ms. Chen Chen, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Chen Guogang, Mr. Gao Yu and Mr. Liu Xiaosong.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:10 UTC
