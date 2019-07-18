Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 18, 2019
07/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT
HPC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1742)
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON JULY 18, 2019
Reference is made to the circular of HPC Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated June 28, 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the award of Project by Regal Haus to DHC Construction. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of EGM was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on July 18, 2019. The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolution
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
To approve, confirm and ratify the Letter of
5,685,000
0
Award entered into between Regal Haus and DHC
(100%)
(0%)
Construction dated May 7, 2019, and to authorize
any one or more of the Directors to do all acts and
things and take all actions on behalf of the Company
as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to give
full effect or in connection with the Letter of Award.
As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,600,000,000 Shares. The total number of Shares entitling shareholders to vote for or against in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM was 400,000,000 Shares.
Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any shareholder who has a material interest in the Letter of Award is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution at the EGM. As at the date the of EGM, Mr. Wang, the chairman, the chief executive officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 660,000,000 Shares, representing 41.25% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr. Shi, the chief operations officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 540,000,000 Shares, representing 33.75% of the issued share capital of the Company, are deemed to have material interests in the Letter of Award. Accordingly, Mr. Wang, Mr. Shi and their respective
associates who are shareholders of the Company, namely, Tower Point (who held 660,000,000 Shares, representing 41.25% of the issued share capital of the Company) and Creative Value (who held 540,000,000 Shares, representing 33.75% of the issued share capital of the Company) were required to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution approving the Letter of Award and the transaction contemplated thereunder at the EGM.
Save as disclosed above, there were no restrictions on any shareholders to attend and vote only against the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM and there were no Shares entitling the shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of the resolution as set out in Rule
13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution proposed or had done so at the EGM.
As more than 50% of the votes casted were in favor of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM, the resolution proposed at the EGM was duly approved by the Independent Shareholders of the Company at the EGM.
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.
By Order of the Board
HPC Holdings Limited
Wang Yingde
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Singapore, July 18, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Yingde and Mr. Shi Jianhua as executive Directors; and Mr. Zhu Dong, Mr. Leung Wai Yip, Ms. Ng King Wai Diana and Mr. Ong Toon Lian as independent non-executive Directors.
