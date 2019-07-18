Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HPC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1742)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JULY 18, 2019

Reference is made to the circular of HPC Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated June 28, 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the award of Project by Regal Haus to DHC Construction. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of EGM was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on July 18, 2019. The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

To approve, confirm and ratify the Letter of

5,685,000

0

Award entered into between Regal Haus and DHC

(100%)

(0%)

Construction dated May 7, 2019, and to authorize

any one or more of the Directors to do all acts and

things and take all actions on behalf of the Company

as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to give

full effect or in connection with the Letter of Award.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,600,000,000 Shares. The total number of Shares entitling shareholders to vote for or against in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM was 400,000,000 Shares.

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any shareholder who has a material interest in the Letter of Award is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution at the EGM. As at the date the of EGM, Mr. Wang, the chairman, the chief executive officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 660,000,000 Shares, representing 41.25% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr. Shi, the chief operations officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 540,000,000 Shares, representing 33.75% of the issued share capital of the Company, are deemed to have material interests in the Letter of Award. Accordingly, Mr. Wang, Mr. Shi and their respective

- 1 -

associates who are shareholders of the Company, namely, Tower Point (who held 660,000,000 Shares, representing 41.25% of the issued share capital of the Company) and Creative Value (who held 540,000,000 Shares, representing 33.75% of the issued share capital of the Company) were required to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution approving the Letter of Award and the transaction contemplated thereunder at the EGM.

Save as disclosed above, there were no restrictions on any shareholders to attend and vote only against the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM and there were no Shares entitling the shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favor of the resolution as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution proposed or had done so at the EGM.

As more than 50% of the votes casted were in favor of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM, the resolution proposed at the EGM was duly approved by the Independent Shareholders of the Company at the EGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

HPC Holdings Limited

Wang Yingde

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Singapore, July 18, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Yingde and Mr. Shi Jianhua as executive Directors; and Mr. Zhu Dong, Mr. Leung Wai Yip, Ms. Ng King Wai Diana and Mr. Ong Toon Lian as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of Company Name
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the extraordinary general mee..
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in relation to ..
PU
10:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the approval of the articles ..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder ..
PU
10:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter to Shareholder and Change..
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - positive profit alert
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of chief financial officer
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to acqui..
PU
10:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018 environmental, social and governance rep..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 344 M
EBIT 2019 12 214 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 301,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About