Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 18, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HPC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1742)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JULY 18, 2019

Reference is made to the circular of HPC Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated June 28, 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the award of Project by Regal Haus to DHC Construction. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of EGM was passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on July 18, 2019. The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution Number of votes (%) For Against To approve, confirm and ratify the Letter of 5,685,000 0 Award entered into between Regal Haus and DHC (100%) (0%) Construction dated May 7, 2019, and to authorize any one or more of the Directors to do all acts and things and take all actions on behalf of the Company as may be necessary, desirable or expedient to give full effect or in connection with the Letter of Award.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,600,000,000 Shares. The total number of Shares entitling shareholders to vote for or against in respect of the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM was 400,000,000 Shares.

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any shareholder who has a material interest in the Letter of Award is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution at the EGM. As at the date the of EGM, Mr. Wang, the chairman, the chief executive officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 660,000,000 Shares, representing 41.25% of the issued share capital of the Company, and Mr. Shi, the chief operations officer, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who held 540,000,000 Shares, representing 33.75% of the issued share capital of the Company, are deemed to have material interests in the Letter of Award. Accordingly, Mr. Wang, Mr. Shi and their respective