Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETINGS HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the extraordinary general meetings in respect of the reelection of retiring directors and the very substantial disposal, respectively, were both duly held on 8 August 2019, during which all the relevant resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the " Board ") of Chigo Holding Limited (the " Company ") announces that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 24 July 2019 in respect of the re-election of retiring directors were approved by shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") at the extraordinary general meeting (the " First EGM ") held at 2:30pm on 8 August 2019. Voting by poll for all the resolutions at the First EGM was requested by the chairman of the First EGM. The number of shares and percentages represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions are set out as follows:

Ordinary resolutions Number of votes (%) For Against (i) Mr. Pan Mingjun be re-elected as an independent 4,380,169,202 0 non-executive Director and the board of Directors (100.00%) (0.00%) be authorised to fix his remuneration. (ii) Mr. Wang Manping be re-elected as an 4,323,817,202 57,646,000 independent non-executive Director and the board (98.68%) (1.32%) of Directors be authorised to fix his remuneration.

Note: Please refer to the notice of the First EGM dated 24 July 2019 for the full text of the resolutions.