HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHIGO HOLDING LIMITED

志高控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 449)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETINGS HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the extraordinary general meetings in respect of the reelection of retiring directors and the very substantial disposal, respectively, were both duly held on 8 August 2019, during which all the relevant resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
    The board of directors (the "Board") of Chigo Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 24 July 2019 in respect of the re-election of retiring directors were approved by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "First EGM") held at 2:30pm on 8 August 2019. Voting by poll for all the resolutions at the First EGM was requested by the chairman of the First EGM. The number of shares and percentages represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions are set out as follows:

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

(i)

Mr. Pan Mingjun be re-elected as an independent

4,380,169,202

0

non-executive Director and the board of Directors

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

be authorised to fix his remuneration.

(ii)

Mr. Wang Manping be re-elected as an

4,323,817,202

57,646,000

independent non-executive Director and the board

(98.68%)

(1.32%)

of Directors be authorised to fix his remuneration.

Note: Please refer to the notice of the First EGM dated 24 July 2019 for the full text of the resolutions.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered (i) and (ii), all of these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the First EGM:

  1. the total number of issued shares of the Company was 8,434,178,000 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the First EGM;
  2. no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"); and
  3. no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the First EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL
    The Board announces that the resolution as set out in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 24 July 2019 in respect of the very substantial disposal was approved by the Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Second EGM") held on 8 August 2019 following the conclusion of the First EGM. Voting by poll for the resolution at the Second EGM was requested by the chairman of the Second EGM. The number of shares and percentages represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution are set out as follows:

Ordinary resolution

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

To approve, ratify and confirm the terms and conditions

4,381,463,202

0

of the Transfer Agreement and the Relocation

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Compensation Agreement and all transactions

contemplated thereunder; and to authorize any one

director of the Company for and on behalf of the

Company to execute all such other documents,

instruments and to do all such acts or things as that

director may in his absolute discretion deem appropriate

to give effect to the Transfer Agreement and the

Relocation Compensation Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder.

Note: Please refer to the notice of the Second EGM dated 24 July 2019 for the full text of the resolution.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the Second EGM:

  1. the total number of issued shares of the Company was 8,434,178,000 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the Second EGM;
  2. no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; and
  3. no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Second EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By Order of the Board

Chigo Holding Limited

Li Xinghao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Li Xinghao, Li Xiuhui, Huang Guijian and Yang Xiangwen, and the independent non-executive Directors are Zhang Xiaoming, Wang Manping and Pan Mingjun.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:06 UTC
