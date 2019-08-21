Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED
高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 616)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 21 August 2019.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 2 August 2019 in relation to the connected transaction regarding the proposed issue and subscription of convertible note. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 21 August 2019.
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059 Shares. As stated in the Circular, the resolution is subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM. In accordance with the Listing Rules, Landmark Profits Limited and Goodco Development Limited were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on the resolution at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, the aggregate Shares held by them were 739,330,692 Shares, representing approximately 19.84% of the total issued Share capital of the Company. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution was 2,986,501,367 Shares. Save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution. There was no Share entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolution at the SGM.
The poll results in respect of the resolution are as follows:
|
|
No. of the Shares
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
For
|
Against
|
To approve and ratify the Subscription Agreement dated 17
|
925,541,400
|
689,085,187
|
June 2019 entered into between the Company and Goodco
|
(57.32%)
|
(42.68%)
|
Development Limited ("Goodco") in relation to issue of a
|
|
|
3% convertible note in the aggregate principal amount of
|
|
|
HK$70,000,000 (the "2019CB") by the Company to
|
|
|
Goodco and to authorise the Directors to allot and issue up
|
|
|
to 1,272,727,272 shares in the Company (subject to
|
|
|
adjustment under the terms of the 2019CB) on exercise of
|
|
|
conversion rights attached to the 2019CB.#
|
|
|
|
|
# Full text of the relevant resolution is set out in the Notice of SGM.
As more than 50% of the eligible votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution at the SGM.
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
By Order of the Board
Eminence Enterprise Limited
Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 21 August 2019
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Mr. Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim and Ms. Lui Yuk Chu as executive directors, and Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Lau Sin Ming and Mr. Wu Koon Yin Welly as independent non-executive directors.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:12:03 UTC