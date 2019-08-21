Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EMINENCE ENTERPRISE LIMITED

高 山 企 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 616)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of SGM was duly passed as ordinary resolution by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 21 August 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM (the "Notice of SGM") of the Company both dated 2 August 2019 in relation to the connected transaction regarding the proposed issue and subscription of convertible note. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,725,832,059 Shares. As stated in the Circular, the resolution is subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM. In accordance with the Listing Rules, Landmark Profits Limited and Goodco Development Limited were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on the resolution at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, the aggregate Shares held by them were 739,330,692 Shares, representing approximately 19.84% of the total issued Share capital of the Company. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution was 2,986,501,367 Shares. Save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution. There was no Share entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolution at the SGM.