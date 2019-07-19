Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

0
07/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT

POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS

AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The members of the board of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Board") are set out below

Executive Directors

Mr. Tang Yanggang (President)

Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman)

Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Qiu Qingfeng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Xu Yanjun

Mr. Wang Xiaojun

Mr. Zheng Zhihua

Mr. Xie Yun

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each member of the Board serves.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Strategy

and Assessment

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Tao Desheng

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Zhu Baoguo

Chairman

Mr. Xu Yanjun

Chairman

Member

Mr. Xie Yun

Member

Chairman

19 July 2019

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 15:04:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 33,0x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%51 616
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%26 428
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.05%25 132
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 412
NASDAQ25.83%17 091
