Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS
AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES
The members of the board of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Board") are set out below：
Executive Directors
Mr. Tang Yanggang (President)
Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President)
Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman)
Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman)
Mr. Qiu Qingfeng
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Xu Yanjun
Mr. Wang Xiaojun
Mr. Zheng Zhihua
Mr. Xie Yun
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each member of the Board serves.
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Strategy
|
|
and Assessment
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhu Baoguo
|
|
|
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tang Yanggang
|
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tao Desheng
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Xu Yanjun
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Xie Yun
|
Member
|
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zheng Zhihua
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 August 2019
For identification purpose only
