Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS

AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The members of the board of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Board") are set out below：

Executive Directors

Mr. Tang Yanggang (President)

Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman)

Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Qiu Qingfeng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Xu Yanjun

Mr. Wang Xiaojun

Mr. Zheng Zhihua

Mr. Xie Yun