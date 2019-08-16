Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

08/16/2019

POSITIONS HELD BY CURRENT DIRECTORS

AT THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The members of the board of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Board") are set out below

Executive Directors

Mr. Tang Yanggang (President)

Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President)

Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman)

Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Qiu Qingfeng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Xu Yanjun

Mr. Wang Xiaojun

Mr. Zheng Zhihua

Mr. Xie Yun

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each member of the Board serves.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Strategy

and Assessment

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Zhu Baoguo

Chairman

Mr. Tang Yanggang

Member

Mr. Tao Desheng

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Xu Yanjun

Chairman

Member

Mr. Xie Yun

Member

Chairman

Mr. Zheng Zhihua

Member

Chairman

Member

16 August 2019

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:11:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ16.86%15 971
