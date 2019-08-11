Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited

海隆控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit of more than 90% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Period"), as compared to the net profit for the corresponding period in 2018.

Such increase was mainly attributable to the stable development of the industry during the Interim Period, which has driven the business growth of the Group, in turn leading to the increase in the profit of the Group.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Interim Period, and the information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Interim Period, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee of the Company. The actual results of the Group for the Interim Period may be subject to adjustments where necessary, and may differ from the information contained in this announcement. The Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the Group's interim results announcement, which is expected to be published before the end of August 2019, for detailed financial information and performance of the Group.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao (汪濤); the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin and Dr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao (王濤), Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis and Mr. SHI Zheyan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 14:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positive profit alert
PU
10:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of shares under general mandate for deb..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions provision of financ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the results for the first half of 2..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement proposed joint establi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of the proposed spin-off and the t..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Very substantial disposal in relation to the ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the operating data for the fi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary s..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.46%16 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group