Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hilong Holding Limited

海隆控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit of more than 90% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Period"), as compared to the net profit for the corresponding period in 2018.

Such increase was mainly attributable to the stable development of the industry during the Interim Period, which has driven the business growth of the Group, in turn leading to the increase in the profit of the Group.