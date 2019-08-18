Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders, bondholders and potential investors of the Company that, according to the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and other information currently available to the Company, it is expected that the profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will increase by more than 50% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. The expected increase was mainly due to the gain from the disposal of non-core assets during the period.

The information set out in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the consolidated management accounts of the Company and other information currently available to the Company, which has not been fully reviewed by the Company's auditors. Details about the financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company shall prevail.