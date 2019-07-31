Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited

興科蓉醫藥控股有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6833)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 (2)(a) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, subject to the finalisation of the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Current Period"), the Group is expected to record a consolidated net profit of approximately RMB10 million to RMB20 million for the Current Period, as compared to a consolidated net loss of approximately RMB48.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Corresponding Period").

The major factors attributable to the turnaround in net profit in the Current Period include, inter alia, (i) the decrease in the Group's selling and distribution expenses in the Current Period, as compared to the Corresponding Period, following the completion of the Group's rebuilding and re-development of sales channels and marketing networks under the "Two- Invoice System" in the pharmaceutical industry of the People's Republic of China in the last two years; and (ii) the decrease in finance costs for the Current Period, as compared to the Corresponding Period, given that the Group has already repaid for the interest-bearing bank borrowings that were present during the Corresponding Period.