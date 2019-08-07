Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETINGS AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND

THE CLASS MEETINGS

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the notice of the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") and the notice of the 2019 first H shareholders class meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2019 (collectively, the "Notices"), which contain the time and venue of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting for shareholders' approval.

The Company hereby announces that, as the information contained in the circular to be despatched to shareholders is subject to further supplement, the EGM, the 2019 first domestic shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting", together with the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the "Class Meetings") and the H Shareholders Class Meeting will be postponed, to consider and, if thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the EGM and Class Meetings are as follows: