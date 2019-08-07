Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETINGS AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

08/07/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND

THE CLASS MEETINGS

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the notice of the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") and the notice of the 2019 first H shareholders class meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2019 (collectively, the "Notices"), which contain the time and venue of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting for shareholders' approval.

The Company hereby announces that, as the information contained in the circular to be despatched to shareholders is subject to further supplement, the EGM, the 2019 first domestic shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting", together with the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the "Class Meetings") and the H Shareholders Class Meeting will be postponed, to consider and, if thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the EGM and Class Meetings are as follows:

Original Schedule

Postponed Schedule

Time and date of the EGM

9 a.m. on Friday, 13 September 2019

9 a.m. on Monday, 16 September 2019

Time and date of the Domestic

10 a . m . or immediately after the

10 a.m. or immediately after the

Shareholders Class Meeting

conclusio n o f th e EG M (o r any

conclusion of the EGM (or any

adjournment thereof) on Friday, 13

adjournment thereof) on Monday, 16

September 2019

September 2019

T i m e a n d d a t e o f t h e H

10:30 a . m . or immediately after

10:30 a . m . or immediately after

Shareholders Class Meeting

the conclusion of the EGM and the

the conclusion of the EGM and the

Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting

Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting

(or any adjournment thereof) on

(or any adjournment thereof) on

Friday, 13 September 2019

Monday, 16 September 2019

- 1 -

Due to the postponement of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 17 August 2019 to Monday, 16 September 2019 (both days inclusive) instead of from Wednesday, 14 August 2019 to Friday, 13 September 2019, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM and/or the H Shareholders Class Meeting, holders of H shares of the Company shall deliver all duly completed and signed transfer documents together with relevant share certificates to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 16 August 2019.

The venue, convening method and resolutions etc. of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting shall remain unchanged. For details of the resolutions to be considered at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the qualification to attend the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the registration procedures and other relevant matters, please refer to the Notices.

By order of the Board

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited

LI Baozhong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hebei, the PRC

7 August 2019

Notes:

  1. APPOINTMENT OF PROXY
    The forms of proxy despatched to shareholders together with the Notices on 30 July 2019 will continue to be valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting. Shareholders who have not returned the forms of proxy shall complete the forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company) or, to the Company's registered office in PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). For the avoidance of doubt, the forms of proxy duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the forms of proxy again.
  2. REPLY SLIPS
    The reply slips despatched to shareholders together with the Notices on 30 July 2019 will continue to be valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting. The deadline for returning the reply slips will be extended from Saturday, 24 August 2019 to Tuesday, 27 August 2019. Shareholders who have not returned the reply slips shall complete the reply slips in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company) or, to the Company's registered office in PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) on or before the abovementioned date. For the avoidance of doubt, the reply slips duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the reply slips again.

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LI Baozhong, Mr. SHANG Jinfeng, Mr. LIU Yongjian and Mr. ZHAO Wensheng; the non-executive Directors are Mr. LI Baoyuan and Mr. CAO Qingshe; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. XIAO Xuwen, Ms. SHEN Lifeng, Ms. CHEN Xin and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:44:01 UTC
