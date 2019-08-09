Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION - GUIZHOU EXPRESSWAY PPP PROJECT
0
08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION
GUIZHOU EXPRESSWAY PPP PROJECT
The Board hereby announces that the MCC Parties partnered the Guizhou Jiaojian Parties (as the lead parties of the Transaction), 23rd Metallurgical, Guizhou Institute and Liaoning Institute and jointly formed the Consortium to participate in the bidding for the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project (including the Naqing Project and the Liu'an Project), and have obtained the confirmation on successful bidding from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation on 7 August 2019.
The estimated total investment of the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project is approximately RMB59.6 billion and the estimated capital investment is approximately RMB14.9 billion. The remaining construction funds are expected to be mainly financed by the Project Companies through bank loans and other financing.
The Consortium will establish the Naqing Project Company with Guizhou Highway (as the representative of the Guizhou Provincial Government to make capital contributions) to implement the Naqing Project. At the same time, the Consortium will establish the Liu'an Project Company with its own capital to implement the Liu'an Project. The total registered capital of the Project Companies to be subscribed by the MCC Parties is expected to be approximately RMB2,266 million.
The MCC Parties will subsequently enter into relevant agreements with relevant parties in relation to the Transaction, including but not limited to the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project cooperation agreement, the shareholders cooperation agreements for the Naqing Project Company and the Liu'an Project Company etc. and the Company will make further announcements on the details of the Transaction as and when appropriate.
- 1 -
23rd Metallurgical, as a subsidiary of China Minmetals (the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company), is a connected person of the Company. The Transaction will constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios of the Transaction are expected to be more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transaction will be subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
The Board hereby announces that the MCC Parties partnered the Guizhou Jiaojian Parties (as the lead parties of the Transaction), 23rd Metallurgical, Guizhou Institute and Liaoning Institute and jointly formed the Consortium to participate in the bidding for the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project (including the Naqing Project and the Liu'an Project), and have obtained the confirmation on successful bidding from Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation on 7 August 2019.
The estimated total investment of the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project is approximately RMB59.6 billion and the estimated capital investment is approximately RMB14.9 billion. The remaining construction funds are expected to be mainly financed by the Project Companies through bank loans and other financing.
The Consortium will establish the Naqing Project Company with Guizhou Highway (as the representative of the Guizhou Provincial Government to make capital contributions) to implement the Naqing Project. At the same time, the Consortium will establish the Liu'an Project Company with its own capital to implement the Liu'an Project. The total registered capital of the Project Companies to be subscribed by the MCC Parties is expected to be approximately RMB2,266 million.
The MCC Parties will subsequently enter into relevant agreements with relevant parties in relation to the Transaction, including but not limited to the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project cooperation agreement, the shareholders cooperation agreements for the Naqing Project Company and the Liu'an Project Company, etc.
- 2 -
THE NAQING PROJECT
The Consortium and Guizhou Highway (as the representative of the Guizhou Provincial Government to make capital contributions) will jointly make capital contributions to establish the Naqing Project Company to implement the Naqing Project. The registered capital of the Naqing Project Company is expected to be approximately RMB8,850 million. The specific capital contribution of each party is as follows:
Capital
Name of Shareholder
contribution
Shareholding
(RMB0'000)
MCC Parties
106,111.5
11.99%
23rd Metallurgical
35.4
0.004%
Guizhou Jiaojian Parties
424,676.1
47.986%
Guizhou Institute
88.5
0.01%
Liaoning Institute
88.5
0.01%
Guizhou Highway
354,000
40%
Total
885,000
100%
The total investment of the Naqing Project is expected to be RMB35,400 million, of which RMB8,850 million will be funded by the shareholders of the Naqing Project Company by way of subscription for its registered capital. The remaining funds will be mainly settled by the Naqing Project Company by way of bank loans. In addition, the Naqing Project can apply for some subsidies for vehicle and vessel tax. The Naqing Project Company will enter into the PPP contract with the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation to authorise the Naqing Project Company to be responsible for the construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the Naqing Project during the term of the contract. The Naqing Project Company will transfer the project assets to the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation or its designated institution upon the expiry of the cooperation period (which is expected to be 30 years after the commencement of operation of the project).
- 3 -
THE LIU'AN PROJECT
The Consortium proposed to jointly establish the Liu'an Project Company to implement the Liu'an Project. The registered capital of the Liu'an Project Company is RMB6,050 million. The specific capital contribution of each party is as follows:
Capital
Name of Shareholder
contribution
Shareholding
(RMB0'000)
MCC Parties
120,455.55
19.91%
23rd Metallurgical
30.25
0.005%
Guizhou Jiaojian Parties
484,393.2
80.06%
Guizhou Institute
60.5
0.01%
Liaoning Institute
60.5
0.01%
Total
605,000
100%
The total investment of the Liu'an Project is expected to be approximately RMB24,200 million, of which RMB6,050 million will be funded by the shareholders of the Liu'an Project Company by way of subscription for its registered capital. The remaining funds will be settled by the Liu'an Project Company by way of bank loans. The Liu'an Project Company will enter into the PPP contract with the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation to authorise the Liu'an Project Company to be responsible for the construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the Liu'an Project during the term of the contract. The Liu'an Project Company will transfer the project assets to the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation or its designated institution upon the expiry of the cooperation period (which is expected to be 30 years after the commencement of operation of the project).
IV. REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION
The construction of Guizhou Expressway PPP Project is significant in optimizing the expressway network in the Guizhou Province, enhancing channel capabilities and strengthening road network linkage, improving conversion efficiency of the transportation flow, and enhancing the safety and reliability of the road network. This will make the transportation connection in the southern and northern direction between Nayong, Zhijin, Liuzhi, Qinglong and Qianxinanzhou in the Qianxi area to become more convenient and efficient, which is conducive to the optimization and improvement of the layout of the road network in Qianxi area. It will also promote the development of resources in relevant area, foster further development of the tourism industry, and cultivate prosperity in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities.
- 4 -
Meanwhile, Guizhou Expressway PPP Project is significant in promoting the brand influence of MCC and its participation in subsequent construction projects. The performance of the construction parties of the Consortium in the area of expressway will also be improved, which has a symbolic significance for the expressway project.
The Group's investment in the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project will be financed by its own proprietary funds.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Transaction is entered into on normal commercial terms in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Mr. Guo Wenqing, Mr. Zhang Zhaoxiang and Mr. Lin Jinzhen hold positions in China Minmetals and/ or its subsidiaries, and they have abstained from voting on the resolution of the Board to approve the Transaction.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
23rd Metallurgical, as a subsidiary of China Minmetals (the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company), is a connected person of the Company. The Transaction will constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios of the Transaction are expected to be more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transaction will be subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.
The Company will formally enter into the relevant agreement with relevant parties in relation to the Transaction and the Company will make further announcements on the details of the Transaction as and when appropriate.
VI. GENERAL INFORMATION
The Group has strong capabilities in metallurgical engineering. It is a large multinational conglomerate operating in various specialized fields across different industries, with engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacturing and resources development as its principal businesses.
23rd Metallurgical is a large-scale enterprise group and is principally engaged in building construction, property development, mining industry and infrastructure investments.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC