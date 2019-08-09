Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION - GUIZHOU EXPRESSWAY PPP PROJECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION

GUIZHOU EXPRESSWAY PPP PROJECT

The Board hereby announces that the MCC Parties partnered the Guizhou Jiaojian Parties (as the lead parties of the Transaction), 23rd Metallurgical, Guizhou Institute and Liaoning Institute and jointly formed the Consortium to participate in the bidding for the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project (including the Naqing Project and the Liu'an Project), and have obtained the confirmation on successful bidding from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation on 7 August 2019.

The estimated total investment of the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project is approximately RMB59.6 billion and the estimated capital investment is approximately RMB14.9 billion. The remaining construction funds are expected to be mainly financed by the Project Companies through bank loans and other financing.

The Consortium will establish the Naqing Project Company with Guizhou Highway (as the representative of the Guizhou Provincial Government to make capital contributions) to implement the Naqing Project. At the same time, the Consortium will establish the Liu'an Project Company with its own capital to implement the Liu'an Project. The total registered capital of the Project Companies to be subscribed by the MCC Parties is expected to be approximately RMB2,266 million.

The MCC Parties will subsequently enter into relevant agreements with relevant parties in relation to the Transaction, including but not limited to the Guizhou Expressway PPP Project cooperation agreement, the shareholders cooperation agreements for the Naqing Project Company and the Liu'an Project Company etc. and the Company will make further announcements on the details of the Transaction as and when appropriate.