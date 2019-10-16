Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROCEDURES FOR A SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1283) (the "Company")

PROCEDURES FOR A SHAREHOLDER

OF THE COMPANY TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR

ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

Subject to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") and the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the Company may from time to time in general meeting by ordinary resolution elect any person to be a director of the Company (the "Director") either to fill a casual vacancy on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), or as an addition to the existing Board.

Article 113 of the Articles of Association (the "Articles") provides that no person, other than a retiring Director, shall, unless recommended by the Board for election, be eligible for election to the office of Director at any general meeting, unless notice in writing of the intention to propose that person for election as a Director and notice in writing by that person of his/her willingness to be elected shall have been lodged at the Head Office (as defined in the Articles) or at the Registration Office (as defined in the Articles). The period for lodgment of the notices required under the Articles will commence no earlier than the day after the despatch of the notice of the general meeting appointed for such election and end no later than 7 days prior to the date of such general meeting and the minimum length of the period during which such notices to the Company may be given will be at least 7 days.

Accordingly, if a shareholder of the Company wishes to nominate a person to stand for election as a Director, the following documents must be validly served at the Company's head office in Hong Kong at Unit Nos. 709-711, 7/F, The Octagon, No. 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong or at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, including (i) a notice signed by the shareholder of his/ her intention to propose a candidate for election; and (ii) a notice signed by the proposed candidate of the candidate's willingness to be elected together with (a) that candidate's information as required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and (b) the candidate's written consent to the publication of his/her personal data.

17 October 2019