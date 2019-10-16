Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROCEDURES FOR A SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1283) (the "Company")

PROCEDURES FOR A SHAREHOLDER

OF THE COMPANY TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR

ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

Subject to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") and the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the Company may from time to time in general meeting by ordinary resolution elect any person to be a director of the Company (the "Director") either to fill a casual vacancy on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), or as an addition to the existing Board.

Article 113 of the Articles of Association (the "Articles") provides that no person, other than a retiring Director, shall, unless recommended by the Board for election, be eligible for election to the office of Director at any general meeting, unless notice in writing of the intention to propose that person for election as a Director and notice in writing by that person of his/her willingness to be elected shall have been lodged at the Head Office (as defined in the Articles) or at the Registration Office (as defined in the Articles). The period for lodgment of the notices required under the Articles will commence no earlier than the day after the despatch of the notice of the general meeting appointed for such election and end no later than 7 days prior to the date of such general meeting and the minimum length of the period during which such notices to the Company may be given will be at least 7 days.

Accordingly, if a shareholder of the Company wishes to nominate a person to stand for election as a Director, the following documents must be validly served at the Company's head office in Hong Kong at Unit Nos. 709-711, 7/F, The Octagon, No. 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong or at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, including (i) a notice signed by the shareholder of his/ her intention to propose a candidate for election; and (ii) a notice signed by the proposed candidate of the candidate's willingness to be elected together with (a) that candidate's information as required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and (b) the candidate's written consent to the publication of his/her personal data.

17 October 2019

NOTE: This document has been translated into Chinese. In case of discrepancies between the English version and Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:49pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Procedures for a shareholder of the company t..
PU
06:44pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the nomination committe..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the remuneration commit..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
06:34pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:29pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the audit committee
PU
06:29pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of ..
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum and Articles of Association
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 339 M
EBIT 2019 11 369 M
Net income 2019 9 518 M
Finance 2019 91 455 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
Capitalization 297 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 265,57  HKD
Last Close Price 236,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.41%37 915
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.86%52 287
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC77.45%32 068
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG38.64%29 434
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 960
NASDAQ20.04%16 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group