Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROCEDURES FOR SHAREHOLDER TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (A "DIRECTOR")

Yincheng Life Service CO., Ltd.

銀城生活服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1922)

PROCEDURES FOR SHAREHOLDER TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (A "DIRECTOR")

The following procedures are subject to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, the Cayman Islands Companies Law, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and applicable rules and regulations:

1. If a shareholder wishes to propose a person (the "Candidate") for election as a director of the Company at a general meeting, he/she should deposit (i) a written notice (the "Proposal Notice") of the intention to propose the Candidate for election as a Director; and (ii) a written notice (the "Consent Notice") signed by the Candidate of his/her willingness to be elected with the company secretary at the principal place of business or at the branch share registrar of the Company during a period of at least seven (7) days commencing no earlier than the day immediately after the despatch of the notice of the general meeting and ending no later than seven days before the date of such general meeting:

Principal Place of Business in Branch share registrar Hong Kong Room 4502, 45/F Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Far East Finance Centre Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre 16 Harcourt Road 183 Queen's Road East Admiralty Wanchai Hong Kong Hong Kong