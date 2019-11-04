Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROCEDURES FOR SHAREHOLDER TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (A "DIRECTOR")
Yincheng Life Service CO., Ltd.
銀城生活服務有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1922)
PROCEDURES FOR SHAREHOLDER TO PROPOSE A PERSON FOR ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (A "DIRECTOR")
The following procedures are subject to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, the Cayman Islands Companies Law, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and applicable rules and regulations:
1. If a shareholder wishes to propose a person (the "Candidate") for election as a director of the Company at a general meeting, he/she should deposit (i) a written notice (the "Proposal Notice") of the intention to propose the Candidate for election as a Director; and (ii) a written notice (the "Consent Notice") signed by the Candidate of his/her willingness to be elected with the company secretary at the principal place of business or at the branch share registrar of the Company during a period of at least seven (7) days commencing no earlier than the day immediately after the despatch of the notice of the general meeting and ending no later than seven days before the date of such general meeting:
Principal Place of Business in
Branch share registrar
Hong Kong
Room 4502, 45/F
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Far East Finance Centre
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
16 Harcourt Road
183 Queen's Road East
Admiralty
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
The Proposal Notice (i) must be accompanied by the information of the Candidate as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, as summarised and set out in paragraph 6 below; and (ii) must be signed by the shareholder proposing the Candidate for election as a director.
The Consent Notice (i) must indicate his/her willingness to be elected and consent of the publication of his/her information as required by Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules; and (ii) must be signed by the Candidate.
In order to allow the shareholders to have sufficient time to consider the proposal of election of the Candidate as a Director, shareholders who wish to make the proposal are urged to submit and lodge the Proposal Notice as early as practicable.
The Proposal Notice referred to in paragraph 3 shall be accompanied by the following information of the Candidate(s):
full name and age;
positions held with the Company and/or its members;
experience including (i) other directorships held in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; and (ii) other major appointments and professional qualifications;
length or proposed length of service with the Company;
relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or an appropriate negative statement;
interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, or an appropriate negative statement;
amount of the Candidate's emoluments and the basis of determining the Candidate's emoluments (including any bonus payments, whether fixed or discretionary in nature, irrespective of whether the Candidate has or does not have a service contract) and how much of these emoluments are covered by a service contract; and
a declaration made by the Candidate in respect of the information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, or an appropriate negative statement to that effect where there is no information to be disclosed pursuant to any of such requirements nor there are any other matters relating to that Candidate's standing for election as a Director that should be brought to shareholders' attention.
To enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on the election at a general meeting, the Company shall publish an announcement or issue a supplementary circular as soon as practicable after the receipt of the Proposal Notice and the Consent Notice. The Company shall include particulars of the Candidate in the announcement or supplementary circular. The Company shall assess whether or not it is necessary to adjourn the meeting of the election to give members at least ten (10) business days to consider the relevant information disclosed in the announcement or supplementary circular.
Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this document, the English version shall prevail.
