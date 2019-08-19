Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT ALERT ANNOUNCEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the consolidated management accounts of the Group, it is expected that the unaudited interim results of the Group may record a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results") as compared with a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The profit is mainly due to a one-off gain from the disposal of the headquarter office and a gain from better perform in commodities trading business.
As the Company is still in the process of preparing and finalising the Interim Results, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the Company's preliminary review of the consolidated management accounts of the Group, which has not been reviewed or confirmed by the Company's auditors. The Interim Results of the Group are expected to be announced by the Company on 27 August 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Jianjun, Mr. Wang Xiusong and Ms. Zhang Rui, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Hao; and six independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Leung Yuen Wing, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Zhu Dengkai, Mr. Liuwei and Mr. Zou Mingwu.