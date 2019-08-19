Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT ALERT ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

PROFIT ALERT ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that it is expected that the Interim Results of the Group may record a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The profit is mainly due to a one-off gain from the disposal of the headquarter office and a gain from better perform in commodities trading business.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review on the consolidated management accounts of the Group, which has not been reviewed or confirmed by the Company's auditors.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).