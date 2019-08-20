Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT ALERT UPDATE TO THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

PROFIT ALERT

UPDATE TO THE INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Interim Results Announcement") dated 9 August 2019 of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as the defined terms in the Interim Results Announcement.

The Company informs its shareholders and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review by the Company's management of the 2019 interim consolidated IFRS financial results of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ("Norilsk Nickel") which were published on Norilsk Nickel's website on 20 August 2019, the management of the Company is of the preliminary view that such financial results may have a material positive impact on the Company's published consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (as disclosed in the Interim Results Announcement).

In the 2019 Interim Results attached to the Company's Interim Results Announcement dated 9 August 2019, consistent with the disclosure in the Company's prior year interim results announcement, it was stated in the Independent Auditors' Report that the Company was unable to obtain consolidated interim financial information of Norilsk Nickel as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and accordingly had estimated its share of profit, currency translation and other