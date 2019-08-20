Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT ALERT UPDATE TO THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

comprehensive income of Norilsk Nickel based on the publicly available information. As a result, the Company's auditor, JSC KPMG, gave a qualified conclusion in its Independent Auditors' Report on review of the consolidated interim condensed financial information of the Company as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
As soon as the Company has updated its consolidated interim condensed financial results as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the auditors have performed the relevant review procedures with respect to Norilsk Nickel's published financial statements, the Company will make a further announcement which, if required, may contain the Company's updated consolidated interim condensed financial results as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary assessment by the Company's management with reference to Norilsk Nickel's published financial statements. Such information has not been finalised, audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors, and has not been reviewed or approved by the Company's audit committee of the board of directors of the Company. Therefore, the Company's updated and audited consolidated interim condensed financial results as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 may be different from the information set out in this announcement. The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to review the Company's updated and audited consolidated interim condensed financial results as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which are expected to be announced before the end of August 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
21 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.
All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ respectively.